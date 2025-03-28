Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Fireball Whisky is rewarding fans aged 90 and older who “keep the mischief alive”

In what it’s calling “the most epic senior discount of all,” Fireball Whisky just announced it’s giving away free lifetime supplies of its signature cinnamon whisky to individuals aged 90 years and older. Through March 31 (the 90th day of the year), Fireball fans “who put the ‘social’ in Social Security” can enter to win at LifetimeSupplyofFireball.com by completing a form, uploading a photo of themselves enjoying Fireball and answering the question “How do you keep the mischief alive at 90+?”; those not of eligible age can nominate their “favorite nonagenarian.” Previously: “Fireball takes football rivalry to a new level with limited-edition Crierball Whisky, made from the tears of losing teams,” from the Nov. 1, 2024 edition of this column.

“Fireball launches limited-edition Fireball Garter to ‘bring the heat’ this wedding season,” from the Aug. 2, 2024 edition of this column.

Band-Aid and The Met debut first aid collection featuring the work of Katsushika Hokusai

PLEZi Nutrition launches sports drink with NBA superstar Stephen Curry