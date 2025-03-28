Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Fireball Whisky is rewarding fans aged 90 and older who “keep the mischief alive”
In what it’s calling “the most epic senior discount of all,” Fireball Whisky just announced it’s giving away free lifetime supplies of its signature cinnamon whisky to individuals aged 90 years and older. Through March 31 (the 90th day of the year), Fireball fans “who put the ‘social’ in Social Security” can enter to win at LifetimeSupplyofFireball.com by completing a form, uploading a photo of themselves enjoying Fireball and answering the question “How do you keep the mischief alive at 90+?”; those not of eligible age can nominate their “favorite nonagenarian.”
Previously:
- “Fireball takes football rivalry to a new level with limited-edition Crierball Whisky, made from the tears of losing teams,” from the Nov. 1, 2024 edition of this column.
- “Fireball launches limited-edition Fireball Garter to ‘bring the heat’ this wedding season,” from the Aug. 2, 2024 edition of this column.
Band-Aid and The Met debut first aid collection featuring the work of Katsushika Hokusai
Band-Aid and The Metropolitan Museum of Art just unveiled a collaboration that pays tribute to 19th-century Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai, MediaPost’s Les Lutcher reports. The Met x Band-Aid Brand collection features three works by Hokusai — “Yellow Chrysanthemums on a Blue Ground,” “The Great Wave” and “The Lake at Hakone in Sagami Province” — that are part of the museum’s collection. The collab also includes a first aid bag featuring “The Great Wave.” Beginning April 6, The Met x Band-Aid Brand collection will be available in Target stores nationwide and at Target.com.
Previously:
- “Band-Aid brings back tin packaging to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its ‘Stuck on You’ jingle,” from the Jan. 24 edition of this column.
- “Anthropologie collaborates with The Met on new homeware collection inspired by the Gilded Age,” from the Oct. 11, 2024 edition of this column.
PLEZi Nutrition launches sports drink with NBA superstar Stephen Curry
PLEZi Nutrition — the beverage company co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, NBA athlete Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry — just announced the launch of “a healthier sports hydration drink,” per a brand announcement. PLEZi Hydration x Stephen Curry includes a full daily dose of vitamin C and no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, as well as less sodium, double the electrolytes, half the sugar and seven times the potassium vs. other sports drinks, according to PLEZi. Available at select retailers and online at Amazon in 16.9-ounce bottles, PLEZi Hydration is launching with three flavors: lemon lime, tropical punch and orange mango twist.
Brach’s launches first-ever Easter egg hiding service
Brach’s just announced the launch of its first official Easter egg hunt hiding service, Brach’s Egg Hunt Hiders, in partnership with Card My Yard, per a brand announcement. The service was inspired by a survey conducted by Zappi on behalf of Brach’s that showed that 45% of adults don’t hunt for Easter eggs alongside their kids because, well, they know where they’re hidden. Beginning April 3, Brach’s fans in select markets can visit BrachsEggHunt.com to enter for their chance to win a visit from Brach’s Egg Hunt Hiders, who will hide dozens of eggs filled with Brach’s Jelly Beans and other seasonal treats in their yard.
Previously: “Ferrara leverages TikTok trend with launch of limited-time Holiday Candy Salad Kits,” from the Dec. 13, 2024 edition of this column.
