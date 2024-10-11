Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Coach promotes new Alter/Ego circular collection with a new campaign starring actress Lola Tung

Coach has kicked off a new campaign starring actress Lola Tung that focuses on promoting its new Alter/Ego collection and highlighting its sustainability efforts, Women’s Wear Daily’s Jean E. Palmieri reports. Part of the brand’s Coachtopia circular collection — which repurposes leathers from the brand’s manufacturing process into new products — the Alter/Ego line features five new bag styles. The campaign’s hero spot, titled “The Wasted Parts,” follows Tung “on a fantastical journey where two versions of herself unexpectedly meet through the magnetic force of their bags,” Little Black Book reports — ultimately reminding viewers to “value all parts.”

Previously: “Coach launches AI-inspired ‘Find Your Courage’ campaign,” from an earlier edition of The Week in Generative AI.

More celebrity-driven campaigns:

Stat of the week: 8.7% 

That’s the year-over-year increase in foot traffic experienced by Trader Joe’s in August, compared to 3% for the wider grocery category, according to data from Placer.ai, per Chain Store Age. (See more stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10.)

More consumer insights:

Sprouts Farmers Market debuts new private-label personal care line Real Root by Sprouts

Sprouts Farmers Market has added a new brand to its private-label offerings: Real Root by Sprouts, “an assortment of more than 130 body care, personal care and home fragrance products,” Store Brands’ Greg Sleter reports. Designed to help customers “create their own restorative, relaxing wellness routines for daily use,” Sleter writes, Real Root by Sprouts products are made with ingredients such as aloe vera and shea butter, with some vegan options. The line is available in-store and online at Sprouts.com, with all products 20% off through Oct. 15.

More from Quad: “The store brands boom: 5 trends to watch now”

More retail and e-commerce launches:

Anthropologie collaborates with The Met on new homeware collection inspired by the Gilded Age 

Anthropologie just announced the launch of a new homeware collection in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art designed to bring “a touch of opulence into everyday living spaces,” per a brand announcement. Inspired by the Gilded Age, the Met x Anthropologie Collection draws on late 19th century American works featured in The Met’s American Wing. The limited-edition offering’s launch is timed to the holidays and features a variety of “meticulously designed” homeware pieces, including dinnerware and serveware, glassware and barware, candles and décor. Available in-store and online at anthropologie.com, the 44-piece Met x Anthropologie Collection ranges in price from $18 to $148.

Previously: “The Met partners with Sprayground on limited-time bag collection,” from the August 16 edition of this column.

More brand launches and collabs:

Allbirds partners with Uber Eats for on-demand shoe delivery

Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds just announced plans to offer on-demand delivery of its shoes via a new partnership with Uber Eats, per Footwear News’ Shoshy Ciment. The partnership makes Allbirds the delivery platform’s first footwear partner and one of the first brands to join its Climate Collection, “a curated selection of eco-friendly brands available for delivery in the Uber Eats app,” Ciment writes. Deliveries will kick off at Allbirds stores in four major metropolitan areas — Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco — with Uber Eats prioritizing deliveries via bike or electric vehicle in line with Allbirds’ commitment to sustainability.

More brand partnerships:

More retail and e-commerce news:

, , , ,

Share this