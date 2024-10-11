Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.

Coach promotes new Alter/Ego circular collection with a new campaign starring actress Lola Tung

Coach has kicked off a new campaign starring actress Lola Tung that focuses on promoting its new Alter/Ego collection and highlighting its sustainability efforts, Women’s Wear Daily’s Jean E. Palmieri reports. Part of the brand’s Coachtopia circular collection — which repurposes leathers from the brand’s manufacturing process into new products — the Alter/Ego line features five new bag styles. The campaign’s hero spot, titled “The Wasted Parts,” follows Tung “on a fantastical journey where two versions of herself unexpectedly meet through the magnetic force of their bags,” Little Black Book reports — ultimately reminding viewers to “value all parts.”

Previously: “Coach launches AI-inspired ‘Find Your Courage’ campaign,” from an earlier edition of The Week in Generative AI.

More celebrity-driven campaigns: