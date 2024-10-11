Welcome to The Week in Commerce Marketing — Retail, E-commerce and DTC, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights.
Coach promotes new Alter/Ego circular collection with a new campaign starring actress Lola Tung
Coach has kicked off a new campaign starring actress Lola Tung that focuses on promoting its new Alter/Ego collection and highlighting its sustainability efforts, Women’s Wear Daily’s Jean E. Palmieri reports. Part of the brand’s Coachtopia circular collection — which repurposes leathers from the brand’s manufacturing process into new products — the Alter/Ego line features five new bag styles. The campaign’s hero spot, titled “The Wasted Parts,” follows Tung “on a fantastical journey where two versions of herself unexpectedly meet through the magnetic force of their bags,” Little Black Book reports — ultimately reminding viewers to “value all parts.”
Previously: “Coach launches AI-inspired ‘Find Your Courage’ campaign,” from an earlier edition of The Week in Generative AI.
More celebrity-driven campaigns:
- “Cara Delevingne, Barry Keoghan Bundle Up for Burberry in New Outerwear Campaign” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “Dior Unveils Fall Icons Campaign Starring Robert Pattinson” (The Impression)
Stat of the week: 8.7%
That’s the year-over-year increase in foot traffic experienced by Trader Joe’s in August, compared to 3% for the wider grocery category, according to data from Placer.ai, per Chain Store Age. (See more stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10.)
More consumer insights:
- “Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sets Company October Sales Record” (Store Brands)
- “Circana: Holiday shopping intentions fueled by consumer optimism, hunt for value” (Chain Store Age)
- “More than half of shoppers unlikely to return to a retailer that misses promised delivery date” (Retail Brew)
- “Costco September Sales Up 9%” (Store Brands)
- “Americans want to shop local, but 65% can’t do it as often as they’d like: survey” (Retail Brew)
Sprouts Farmers Market debuts new private-label personal care line Real Root by Sprouts
Sprouts Farmers Market has added a new brand to its private-label offerings: Real Root by Sprouts, “an assortment of more than 130 body care, personal care and home fragrance products,” Store Brands’ Greg Sleter reports. Designed to help customers “create their own restorative, relaxing wellness routines for daily use,” Sleter writes, Real Root by Sprouts products are made with ingredients such as aloe vera and shea butter, with some vegan options. The line is available in-store and online at Sprouts.com, with all products 20% off through Oct. 15.
More from Quad: “The store brands boom: 5 trends to watch now”
More retail and e-commerce launches:
- “H&M opens Manhattan pop-up; six other fall openings planned” (Chain Store Age)
- “Spirit Halloween is transforming some of its stores into a Christmas spinoff” (CNN Business)
- “Authentic Brands Group and Saks Global Launch New Luxury Platform: Authentic Luxury Group” (Licensing International)
- “Primark Plans to Open Its First Manhattan Store” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “Walmart to open five new pet services centers” (Chain Store Age)
- “Lidl to relaunch its brand in the US” (Grocery Dive)
Anthropologie collaborates with The Met on new homeware collection inspired by the Gilded Age
Anthropologie just announced the launch of a new homeware collection in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art designed to bring “a touch of opulence into everyday living spaces,” per a brand announcement. Inspired by the Gilded Age, the Met x Anthropologie Collection draws on late 19th century American works featured in The Met’s American Wing. The limited-edition offering’s launch is timed to the holidays and features a variety of “meticulously designed” homeware pieces, including dinnerware and serveware, glassware and barware, candles and décor. Available in-store and online at anthropologie.com, the 44-piece Met x Anthropologie Collection ranges in price from $18 to $148.
Previously: “The Met partners with Sprayground on limited-time bag collection,” from the August 16 edition of this column.
More brand launches and collabs:
- “Adidas Made the Perfect Halloween Sneakers for ‘The Simpsons’ Fans” (Footwear News)
- “GCDS Gears Up for Halloween With Universal Pictures-inspired Capsule Collection” (Women’s Wear Daily)
- “Harley Davidson and White’s Boots drop limited edition handcrafted boot” (MR Magazine)
- “Pokémon x Crocs Collection Releases On October 17th Exclusively At Foot Locker” (Sneaker News)
- “Country Style: Jelly Roll Signs Shoe Deal with HEYDUDE” (Sports Illustrated)
- “Diesel and Savage X Fenty Collaborate on Lingerie” (Rivet)
- “Gap and Cult Gaia launch holiday capsule collection” (Fashion Dive)
Allbirds partners with Uber Eats for on-demand shoe delivery
Sustainable shoe brand Allbirds just announced plans to offer on-demand delivery of its shoes via a new partnership with Uber Eats, per Footwear News’ Shoshy Ciment. The partnership makes Allbirds the delivery platform’s first footwear partner and one of the first brands to join its Climate Collection, “a curated selection of eco-friendly brands available for delivery in the Uber Eats app,” Ciment writes. Deliveries will kick off at Allbirds stores in four major metropolitan areas — Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco — with Uber Eats prioritizing deliveries via bike or electric vehicle in line with Allbirds’ commitment to sustainability.
More brand partnerships:
More retail and e-commerce news:
- “Best Buy Builds Dedicated Studio Space to Develop Branded and Advertiser Content” (Retail TouchPoints)
- “Save A Lot to Offer Automated, Low-Price Delivery in NYC” (Progressive Grocer)
- “Home Depot Orders Corporate Staff to Take 8-Hour Retail Shifts” (BNN Bloomberg)
- “Instacart upgrades Caper Carts to make grocery shopping ‘more fun’” (Retail Brew)