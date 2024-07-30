Home is where the data is

As the digital ecosystem evolves to elevate consumers’ online experience, finding reliable and compliant data sources for audience targeting has become a pressing concern for marketers. The shift away from cookie-based tracking and the rise of ad blockers signal a crucial need for a paradigm shift in data acquisition.

Considered from a different angle: Marketers have a golden opportunity to break bad marketing habits and opt for more accurate, effective and sustainable sources of consumer data. Namely: Pivoting from device-centric marketing to people-based marketing.

In this new Quad Insights guide, we explore how placing the household at the center of data addressability helps marketers enhance personalization and engagement efforts across the omnichannel experience.

Key takeaways: