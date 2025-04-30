2025 marketing calendar
Conferences, events, industry gatherings — plus big cultural moments to watch out for
May 5-8
2025 IAB NewFronts
This invite-only event for brand marketers, media buyers and agency professionals showcases the latest digital video content and innovations. Expect panels and keynotes focusing on the future of CTV ad tech, as well as deep-dives into AI integration and audience analytics, with speakers from Vizio, Nielsen, Nielson, Amazon, Tubi and more.
May 6-8
P2PI Retail Media Summit
The Retail Media Summit brings together commerce marketing professionals focused on retail media, from CPG brands and retailers to agencies and media innovators. Quad’s Ameet Srivastava, VP of CPG Sales for In-Store Connect (ISC), will take the stage alongside executives from Anheuser-Busch, UNIFI and Harmony Marketing; they’ll discuss how In-Store Connect is helping create brand lift and drive bigger baskets for CPGs and retailers. The Quad ISC team will also be participating in meetings as part of Quad’s Retail Media Guild membership.
May 7-8
B2B Marketing Expo
Billing itself as “the leading event for marketing solutions and innovation,” the B2B Marketing Expo agenda includes classes, speed networking and panel session debates, plus a slate of keynotes featuring representatives from the Miami Heat, Google, Pizza Hut, T-Mobile and more.
May 7-9
2025 ANA Brand Masters | Revolutionaries
The Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) long-running Brand Masters conference is switching things up: This year’s show, dubbed “Brand Masters | Revolutionaries,” aims to showcase innovative industry leaders who are “redefining what it means to be a modern marketer,” per the event organizers. Among the expected highlights: a discussion about engineering brand comebacks, featuring True Religion marketing boss Kristen D’Arcy, and a panel on getting C-suite buy-in for new creative initiatives, led by execs from Instacart and Audible.
May 7-9
ETail Connect
Created with senior e-commerce and omnichannel retail leaders in mind, this invite-only event offers a packed agenda of presentations, roundtables and business meetings. David’s Bridal CEO Kelly Cook is set to deliver the keynote, while leaders from Fabletics, Lovesac, Steve Madden and others will cover topics including generative AI and loyalty program optimization.