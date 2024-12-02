December 2024 marketing calendar
Conferences, events, industry gatherings — plus big cultural moments to watch out for
December 2-6
AWS re:Invent
Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent returns to Las Vegas, once again offering Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary a platform for new product launches, demos and discussion. Amazon leaders — including AWS CEO Matt Garman and Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy — and AWS clients are slated to speak. Among the conference talking points: “How generative AI can fundamentally transform nearly every aspect of your business.”
December 2-6
ANA IQ
This free, on-demand virtual conference from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) is designed for marketing professionals looking to improve their marketing know-how across a range of topics. The event will feature sessions ranging from working with TikTok creators to the role of AI in marketing to taking a “human-first” approach to becoming a top brand. Presenters include leaders from organizations such as TIAA, L’Oréal, Fabletics, Stagwell, Google, Mars Inc. and more.
December 3-4
Adweek X 2024
Adweek X brings together executives and leaders across the marketing industry — “from brands to agencies to ad tech to the entertainment world,” per the event’s website — to highlight areas for connection and collaboration, as well as address common challenges and bust myths. The event will explore the intersection of advertising and entertainment with a focus on “consumer engagement, loyalty, fandom, storytelling and more.”
December 4-5
Digital Summit Dallas
Digital Summit Dallas provides a space for digital marketers to explore critical topics and sharpen their skills. Marketing leaders from HubSpot, Samsung, National Geographic, Match.com, Google and other organizations will lead sessions on topics such as inclusivity, disruptive tech, podcasting, data and analytics, storytelling, e-commerce and more. Keynote speakers are Lisa Perez from Everlane and Andrew Davis from Monumental Shift.
December 11-12
Digital Summit Portland
Just like its Dallas counterpart, Digital Summit Portland provides a space for digital marketers to learn about trending topics and hone their skills. Marketing leaders from Deloitte, Kickstarter, Indeed, Amazon, Children’s Health and other organizations will lead sessions on topics ranging from accessibility to creative/design to lead gen. The 2024 keynote speaker is Rand Fishkin, Co-Founder and CEO of SparkToro.
December 17
The Emirates NBA Cup Final
Now dubbed the Emirates NBA Cup, the second annual NBA in-season tournament culminates with the championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 17. Last year, LeBron James and the Lakers took home the inaugural Cup, with the championship game averaging 4.58 million viewers on ABC and ESPN, per an NBA press release.
December 23
National Christmas Movie Marathon Day
Marketers looking to reach last-minute shoppers with TV campaigns may especially appreciate this “holiday.” (A good place to start: Christmas-obsessed Hallmark Channel.)
December 25
Merry Christmas!
December 25-January 2
Happy Hanukkah!
Stay tuned for our January 2025 events calendar.