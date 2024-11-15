Most people go to stores with a purpose in mind – a gallon of milk, a pair of shoes, a box of envelopes. Yet often their decisions about what to purchase come down to an ever-so-brief moment in the store.

That’s what makes the advent of new in-store retail media networks (RMNs) so intriguing: They give advertisers a perfectly timed opportunity to influence the makeup of a consumer’s shopping cart before it reaches the register.

For this purpose, endemic ads, which promote products that are immediately available for purchase, pay the largest dividends for retail media networks such as In-Store Connect by Quad, a networked system of digital displays.

Endemic ads deliver at the moment of truth and broadly enhance the shopping experience by delivering on what the consumer wants or needs. A signal of how effective they truly are: RMNs are increasingly drawing interest from “non-endemic” advertisers – those whose products or services are not available in the store and see RMNs as a way of accessing a sizeable new audience.

Here’s how they deliver: