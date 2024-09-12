While today’s retail media networks (RMNs) have brought impressive scale and digital precision to shopper-targeted media, the core motivators driving consumer behavior—like the satisfaction of discovering the perfect product or snagging a great deal—remain as timeless as ever. Sure, the technologies and channels have evolved, but the essence of what makes a shopper tick remains the same.

This renewed focus on in-store experiences, combined with emerging technologies and fresh strategies, is leveling the playing field for regional and midsize retailers. It’s not just about keeping pace with the national giants; it’s about seizing innovative opportunities for CPG brands to connect with hard-to-reach audiences at the most crucial moment—right when they’re ready to buy.

Curious about how this shift could benefit you? Our guide, “The retail media network revolution 2.0,” dives into: