Marketers and brand managers across industries face increasing competition for reliable, resilient data. As cookie confusion continues, open rates decline and regulations increase, we crave a better way to reach customers.

Millennial and Gen Z customers want personalization from brands. According to Salesforce, 67% of shoppers in these groups expect it all the time. Research from the United States Postal Service shows that physical mail creates an emotional connection with people — one that digital ads don’t evoke.

Could it be, perhaps, that mail holds the solution to our personalization woes?

As consumer sentiments shift toward tangible, personalized experiences, direct mail marketing is seeing growth. In 2024, it grew by about 2.6%, bringing the market total to $37.3 billion, according to Winterberry Group research.

Evolving past the proverbial “snail mail” of past generations, mail in 2025 gets to households with both speed and accuracy. To take it one step further, marketers can look to automated direct mail, a unique integration of print and digital marketing, to scale personalization.