Return of touch: Consumer engagement has an omnichannel revival

Report: Today’s consumers want more tactile and retail experiences that foster community, good vibes and deeper brand loyalty.

May 13th, 2025

The Return of Touch Report by The Harris Poll, presented by Quad report cover

If consumers are burnt out on digital ads and soul-draining screen time, how’s a modern marketer supposed to reach them?

According to new research by The Harris Poll conducted in partnership with Quad, a desire for in-real-life engagements, brick-and-mortar retail and a resurgence of print media — including catalogs, magazines and direct mail — are some of the ways today’s consumers say they want to build lasting relationships with brands. And according to the survey, in many cases the younger the consumer, the higher the demand for these IRL, tactile experiences.

But that’s not to say that digital is dead. The new report, “RoT: Return of Touch — Consumer engagement has an omnichannel revival,” reveals how a balance of digital and physical moments round out a brand’s full omnichannel exposure. This journey may travel from an in-feed social media ad to printed catalogs in the mailbox to delightful displays in stores that are worthy of Instagram and TikTok. It’s a full-circle, immersive brand experience that marketers must tackle from every angle.

In the report, you’ll discover:

  • Why tactile brand discovery feels differentiated and exciting to consumers

  • How touch inspires higher customer recall and brand loyalty

  • Why catalogs, magazines and direct mail fuel perceptions of greater authenticity

  • Where Gen Z and millennials want to see “wow-worthy” moments from retailers

Download “The Return of Touch Report: Reimagining Consumer Engagement in 2025,” to learn how marketers can integrate physical and digital touch for the ultimate experience.