IKEA to launch inaugural “Ready for College” bus tour to showcase “dorm-ready” products

IKEA just announced its first-ever “Ready for College” bus tour, which will stop at 30 soon-to-be-announced college campuses across the country throughout the remainder of the summer and into the fall. To “capture vignettes of quintessential campus living,” the IKEA U.S. team created a customized, branded school bus with a walkable showroom featuring IKEA products, with a focus on the Swedish retailer’s “dorm-ready offerings,” per a brand statement. Each stop will include activations including the “Home Away from Home” showroom, a FRAKTA Bag Bar, plant giveaways and more.



Previously: “IKEA to debut The IKEA Sleepeasy pop-up to highlight new sleep solutions products,” from the Aug. 2 edition of The Week in Retail.



Walmart dominates private – label brands, study shows

The Met partners with Sprayground on limited-time bag collection

“Obviously, sneakers should be comfortable. The difference is that there is a very refined, sophisticated visual language that Allbirds is known for. We don’t put our logo all over the shoe, and it’s not got this huge tech look. We see an opportunity for our clean, reductive aesthetic. We like to say it is the right amount of nothing.”



—Kelly Olmstead, Chief Marketing Officer at footwear company Allbirds, speaking with Retail Insider’s Sarah Mahoney

Home Chef partners with “PAW Patrol” on family menu collection

Streaming soars during Paris Summer Olympics

Streaming saw a dramatic increase in viewership during the Paris Summer Olympics, with viewers streaming 23.5 billion minutes of coverage — up 40% from all prior Summer and Winter Olympics combined, according to NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal’s DTC streaming platform Peacock led the way.