From the average number of apps being used per smart TV to projected Father’s Day spending, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$22.4 billion

Total projected Father’s Day spending for 2024, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics — the second highest figure in the annual survey’s history.

5.5

The average number of apps being used per smart TV, according to Inscape data drawn from more than 23 million opted-in Vizio smart TVs over the last few quarters, per Ad Age.

42%

The year-over-year increase in the average retail price of orange juice frozen concentrate in the U.S., for an all-time high of $4.28 per 16 ounces in April — up from $3.01 a year ago — according to USDA data, per Axios. This increase comes as the global price of oranges has risen by nearly $1 per pound year-over-year, according to data from the International Monetary Fund, Axios reports.

4

The number of years between the release of the previous Field & Stream print issue and the most recent edition, which dropped on June 5, per MediaPost. The outdoor magazine, first printed in 1871, was acquired by country music stars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, along with other investors, in January and will be released biannually.

$1.5 billion

The amount that consumers 18 years of age and older spent in toy-related purchases between January and April of this year, surpassing 3- to 5-year-olds as the most important age group for the U.S. toy industry, according to a new report from Circana, per CNN Business.

55%

The share of consumers who will abandon a purchase if they can’t pay how they want, according to a new survey from payment service company Adyen, per Chain Store Age. Additionally, 27% of respondents said they no longer carry their wallets, as they prefer to pay using their phone.

$1.06 billion

Projected advertising spending on in-store retail media by 2028, representing 0.8% of total retail media spend, per eMarketer’s latest forecast.

$185.5 billion

Total sales generated in 2023 by the top 10 restaurant chains in America, according to the annual ranking of the nation’s top 500 restaurant chains from foodservice research firm Technomic, per Food & Wine. The incumbent leader, by a significant amount, is McDonald’s, with $53.1 billion in sales in 2023.

