Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.
IKEA to debut The IKEA Sleepeasy pop-up to highlight new sleep solutions products
In a twist on the traditional speakeasy concept, IKEA U.S. just announced the debut of the IKEA Sleepeasy, “an immersive experience showcasing the new range of affordable products and solutions to enable better sleep,” per a brand statement. Set to take place in New York City twice this month (Aug. 8-11 and 15-18), the pop-up will take guests through a hidden door in a “reimagined Swedish bodega,” where they’ll find interactive experiences focused on what IKEA says are the six essentials contributing to better sleep: comfort, light, temperature, sound, air quality and decluttering. In addition to live music, headphones-only discos and IKEA food, the free event will showcase IKEA’s new collection of sleep products — from mattresses to temperature-regulating bedding.
Previously: “IKEA to debut new 20-piece textiles collection,” from the June 21 edition of this column.
Target launches first-ever Denim Take Back Event
Target just announced the launch of its first-ever chain-wide Denim Take Back Event, designed to help families make more sustainable choices while saving money, per a brand statement. Through the promotion, consumers can submit up to five denim items — from any brand, in any condition — at Target stores nationwide by dropping them in designated in-store collection bins. In return, they’ll receive a 20% off promo code that can be applied to a single purchase of denim apparel, including both Target-owned brands and national brands, from Aug. 4-10. (Target Circle Card members get an additional 5% off.) Used denim collected through the Denim Take Back Event will be recycled and repurposed by Target partners.
Previously: “Marketing sustainability: brands making recycling and reducing waste core to their messaging in 2024,” from Quad Insights.
See also: “Target launches omnichannel back-to-school personalization initiative” (Chain Store Age)
Etsy to test new loyalty program starting next month
Online marketplace Etsy just announced plans to test a loyalty program designed to make “supporting small businesses more rewarding, in more ways, more often,” per a company statement. Called Etsy Insider, the program will kick off with a closed-beta version in September for select buyers in the U.S. “Shoppers who receive an invitation will have the option to purchase a seasonal or annual membership, which will unlock special benefits,” Etsy’s VP of Product & Retention Marketing Simona Shakin said. Those benefits include early access to special discounts and select merchandise, free domestic shipping, a limited-edition annual gift from an Etsy seller, and more. Results from the beta test will inform Etsy’s decisions on how to move forward.
Previously: “Etsy announces updated policies and a new campaign to reinforce its handmade focus,” from the July 12 edition of this column.
Kroger launches new private-label brand in partnership with U.S. farmers
Kroger just announced the launch of a new private–label brand — part of its Our Brands portfolio — that includes fresh produce grown by U.S. farmers. With a focus on seasonality, the new line, called Field & Vine, is designed to deliver “enhanced freshness and quality,” per a Kroger statement. It currently includes a selection of berries — blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries — direct from farms in California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington, and will be a limited-time offering at Kroger stores nationwide.
Previously: “Walmart’s American Farmers campaign highlights the people behind its produce via shoppable pages,” from the July 19 edition of this column.
