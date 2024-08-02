Welcome to The Week in Retail , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

IKEA to debut The IKEA Sleepeasy pop-up to highlight new sleep solutions products

In a twist on the traditional speakeasy concept, IKEA U.S. just announced the debut of the IKEA Sleepeasy, “an immersive experience showcasing the new range of affordable products and solutions to enable better sleep,” per a brand statement. Set to take place in New York City twice this month (Aug. 8-11 and 15-18), the pop-up will take guests through a hidden door in a “reimagined Swedish bodega,” where they’ll find interactive experiences focused on what IKEA says are the six essentials contributing to better sleep: comfort, light, temperature, sound, air quality and decluttering. In addition to live music, headphones-only discos and IKEA food, the free event will showcase IKEA’s new collection of sleep products — from mattresses to temperature-regulating bedding.

