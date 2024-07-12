Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.
Retailers launch summer sales events and promotions as Amazon Prime Day nears
With 40% of U.S. households planning to shop Amazon Prime Day (taking place July 16-17), according to a new survey from Numerator, it’s no wonder other retailers have been announcing their own summer sales events and promotions to compete with the e-commerce giant. Among them:
- Kohl’s hosted its four-day Summer Cyber Deals event this week (July 8-11), which included discounts on brand-name goods across categories, one-day deals and double rewards points and free shipping for loyalty members, as well as a 25% off coupon to be used in-store or online at Kohls.com July 16-17.
- Also kicking off this week, Kroger’s member-exclusive Boost Bonus Days event runs July 10-23 and features discounts and free private label products, per Store Brands’ Emily Crowe. During that time, new and renewing Boost by Kroger Plus members will receive half off their annual membership.
- Target just announced back-to-school deals ranging from 20 school supplies for under $20 to $5 backpacks, as well as a new monthly Target Circle 360 subscription costing $4.99 a month for students and $10.99 a month for all other customers.
- Walmart is offering a 50% discount on its Walmart+ membership through July 18.
- Macy’s announced a new summer sales event this week, called All-Star Week, which will run July 16-23, both in-store and online. It will include thousands of deals, as well as exclusive offers and the potential to earn extra loyalty points for Macy’s Star Rewards members.
- On Thursday, JCPenney launched its first Members-Only Savings Season event for members of its JCPenney Rewards and Credit Program, per Chain Store Age’s Dan Berthiaume. Through Aug. 29, members can take advantage of a range of back-to-school deals, including 2,500 items under $10 and thousands more for under $20, a free back-to-school photo session and more.
See also: “Bookshop.org Plans Promo to Fight Prime Day Pandemonium” (Retail TouchPoints)
Dollar General partners with Dolly Parton on new kitchen and housewares collection
Dollar General just announced a new collaboration with country music icon Dolly Parton on “a multi-category kitchen and housewares collection,” per a brand statement. Inspired by Parton’s upbringing in the Smoky Mountains, the nearly 50-item collection includes a variety of home décor, kitchen and tableware items that reflect the singer’s unique style. The collection will be available at Dollar General stores nationwide beginning in mid-July at prices ranging from $1 to $10.
Previously: “Conagra Brands to launch expanded line of retail food items with Dolly Parton,” from the Jan. 26 edition of The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods.
See also: “Private Label Sales Hit Record Highs in First Half” (Progressive Grocer)
Bath & Body Works partners with Crocs on new shoe collection
Bath & Body Works and Crocs just announced a collaboration on a shoe collection that includes scented Jibbitz charms, Footwear News’ Claire Sullivan reports. Crocs x Bath & Body Works includes both sandals and clogs in blue gingham — a nod to the retailer’s Gingham fragrance, which combines freesia, clementine and white peach. Much like traditional Crocs, the Classic Clogs (available only to Bath & Body Works members for $69.99) feature a waterproof, breathable design, while the Cozzzy Sandals (available at Crocs.com for $70) come with a fuzzy lining. Each pair comes with eight Jibbitz charms — “with Bath & Body Works-inspired motifs like candles and perfumes,” Sullivan writes — in addition to a clog-shaped hand sanitizer holder.
Previously: “Bath & Body Works partners with Netflix on ‘Bridgerton’-inspired collection,” from the March 15 edition of this column.
Etsy announces updated policies and a new campaign to reinforce its handmade focus
Etsy just announced a series of updates to its policies to ensure that Etsy continues to be “the marketplace for original items from real people,” CEO Josh Silverman wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. With a focus on addressing the proliferation of “automation and generic goods,” Etsy’s updates include what it calls new “Creativity Standards” meant to highlight a seller’s relationship to their products; designations now include: “made by a seller,” “designed by a seller,” “sourced by a seller” and “handpicked by a seller.” Etsy is also adding options to its listing form that allow sellers to share additional details about their process for creating products.
To create awareness of the update and reinforce its mission, Etsy also launched a new campaign this week meant to celebrate “the human connection and creativity that comes to life every day” on its platform, per a separate Etsy blog post. “Brand Mission Campaign,” as it’s called, spotlights the humans behind Etsy shops and products, highlighting the need to “Keep Commerce Human in a world of increasingly commoditized, soulless manufacturing.” The campaign includes out-of-home placements, social media content and a TV ad in the U.S. and the U.K.
See also: “Sellers are cautiously optimistic about Etsy’s new labeling policy” (Modern Retail)
