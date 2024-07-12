Welcome to The Week in Retail , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

Retailers launch summer sales events and promotions as Amazon Prime Day nears

With 40% of U.S. households planning to shop Amazon Prime Day (taking place July 16-17), according to a new survey from Numerator , it’s no wonder other retailers have been announcing their own summer sales events and promotions to compete with the e-commerce giant. Among them:

Dollar General partners with Dolly Parton on new kitchen and housewares collection

Dollar General just announced a new collaboration with country music icon Dolly Parton on “a multi-category kitchen and housewares collection,” per a brand statement. Inspired by Parton’s upbringing in the Smoky Mountains, the nearly 50-item collection includes a variety of home décor, kitchen and tableware items that reflect the singer’s unique style. The collection will be available at Dollar General stores nationwide beginning in mid-July at prices ranging from $1 to $10.

Previously: “Conagra Brands to launch expanded line of retail food items with Dolly Parton,” from the Jan. 26 edition of The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods.

See also: “Private Label Sales Hit Record Highs in First Half” (Progressive Grocer)