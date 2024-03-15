Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

Abercrombie & Fitch launches wedding collection

Abercrombie & Fitch just announced the launch of The A&F Wedding Shop, designed to be “the outfitting solution for so many wedding-related occasions,” per a company statement. Available in-store and online at Abercrombie.com, the collection includes more than 100 items for brides and guests, with apparel for bridal showers, bachelorette parties, the big day itself and the honeymoon. The centerpiece of the shop, dresses range in style from “fun and bold to elegant and formal,” while other pieces (pantsuit separates, skirts, pajamas, bikinis and more) provide outfits for “wedding-adjacent occasions,” A&F Chief Marketing Officer Carey Collins Krug said in a statement. Prices range from $80 to $150.

The takeaway: With price-conscious Gen Z customers as its target, Abercrombie & Fitch sees an opportunity to offer affordable wedding attire inclusive of the entire wedding experience.

Bath & Body Works partners with Netflix on “Bridgerton”-inspired collection

Bath & Body Works is partnering with Netflix to “bring award-winning storytelling to life through the power of fragrance,” per a company statement. The year-long partnership kicks off with a limited-edition product collection inspired by Shondaland’s hit Netflix dramatic series “Bridgerton.” Diamond of the Season, as the collection is called, includes scented body care products, candles, hand soaps and sanitizers based on key moments, characters and icons from the show. With notes of peach, daffodil and jasmine, the fragrance is designed to represent “the ‘chosen’ debutante of the social season” and is being released ahead of the season 3 “Bridgerton” premiere on May 16. The retailer and streaming service are planning more product collaborations throughout the year.

The takeaway: Bath & Body Works and Netflix are leveraging fans’ olfactory senses to create a unique and immersive brand experience. (And now we’re wondering what a “Stranger Things” fragrance might smell like.)

Amazon announces first-ever Big Spring Sale

Amazon announced on Thursday its first-ever Big Spring Sale, set to run March 20-25. The sale will include daily discounts, including up to 50% off select beauty products and up to 40% off home goods, spring apparel and electronics. While the sale is available to all U.S. customers regardless of member status, Amazon Prime members will receive access to certain exclusive deals.

The takeaway: Amazon is leveraging the success of its Prime Day Sale while lowering the barrier to entry for bargain-hunting shoppers.

Claire’s announces partnership to bring its products to Walgreens stores nationwide

Claire’s announced a partnership with Walgreens this week to bring shoppers “the products they love at the convenience of their nearest Walgreens,” per a company statement. By the end of March, more than 4,400 Walgreens locations will begin selling jewelry, cosmetics, hair accessories and seasonal products from Claire’s, which will have a dedicated display within the pharmacy giant’s stores that are merchandised by the fashion retailer. The collaboration builds on Claire’s existing partnerships with more than 40 retailers worldwide, including Walmart and Macy’s, as it seeks to “extend its brand.”

The takeaway: As malls have struggled to remain relevant and consumers’ shopping preferences evolve, Claire’s is adapting, forging new retail partnerships that offer convenience while potentially driving impulse buys.

Kroger pilots initiatives to improve the pickup experience

Kroger announced in its recent Q4 2023 earnings call that it’s launching a series of efforts designed to improve the pickup experience for customers, per Grocery Dive’s Bryan Wassel. The grocer is testing customer pickup lockers and drive-thru lanes, as well as “AI-enabled store routing technology to help associates fulfill pickup orders more efficiently,” Wassel writes.

The move comes as CEO Rodney McMullen noted on the earnings call that customers who shop with Kroger in-store and online “spend three to four times more than in-store only shoppers.”

The takeaway: Kroger knows that online shoppers are looking for convenience and ease and is doing its best to keep them happy with even more streamlined services.

