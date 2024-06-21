Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.
Aldi partners with DoorDash to host grillmaster giveaway
Aldi just announced a contest that will connect its customers with expert grillmasters this summer to ensure their meat and seafood “will be done well, not well-done,” per a brand statement. Aldi shoppers purchasing fresh meat or seafood from the grocer via DoorDash through July 2 (using the promo code GRILLMASTER) will be entered for a chance to have a local grillmaster prepare food for them in their own backyard — a prize that includes a $250 credit for items including meat and seafood, seasonings, grilling utensils and more. Winners will be selected and notified on July 10. The promotion comes on the heels of a 25% year-over-year increase in fresh meat sales for the discount grocer.
H&M celebrates artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s legacy in new collaboration
H&M just announced the launch of a new collection that celebrates artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s legacy, as well as “his impact on young Black creatives,” per a company statement. The late art icon’s work will get new life through H&M’s collaboration with New York fashion designers Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore, known for their distressed pieces and upcycled denim. Featuring prints, embroidery and patches of Basquiat’s artwork, Basquiat x Ev Bravado x Téla D’Amore x H&M “merges Basquiat’s iconic imagery and rarely seen artworks with Bravado and D’Amore’s stained glass motifs and expressive designs.” The 30-piece collection includes jackets, T-shirts, pants, a skirt, corset top and accessories. All will be available starting July 18 at hm.com and in select stores.
Amazon partners with GroupM to develop shoppable streaming content
Amazon just announced a partnership with WPP’s GroupM to develop original shoppable content for Amazon Live’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, per a company statement. Designed to “merge entertainment with branded experiences,” the content will make it easier for marketers to integrate their products and messaging into shows aimed at specific target audiences. Amazon Live’s “shop the show” feature is designed to offer a seamless experience for viewers, as they can easily shop featured products directly from their phones without pausing the program they’re watching.
IKEA to debut new 20-piece textiles collection
IKEA has introduced a new line of textiles, called Tyg, “designed to be used by customers to create either clothing or home décor,” Fashion Dive’s Howard Ruben reports. Available in all U.S. IKEA stores starting in July, Tyg (the Swedish word for fabric) will launch with 16 patterns. The collection was created in partnership with 13 designers and is “about unleashing creativity with the minimum means,” an IKEA spokesperson told Ruben. Tyg will be sold in 10-foot segments with prices per piece ranging from $9.99 to $14.99.
