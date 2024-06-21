Welcome to The Week in Retail , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

Aldi partners with DoorDash to host grillmaster giveaway

Aldi just announced a contest that will connect its customers with expert grillmasters this summer to ensure their meat and seafood “will be done well, not well-done,” per a brand statement. Aldi shoppers purchasing fresh meat or seafood from the grocer via DoorDash through July 2 (using the promo code GRILLMASTER) will be entered for a chance to have a local grillmaster prepare food for them in their own backyard — a prize that includes a $250 credit for items including meat and seafood, seasonings, grilling utensils and more. Winners will be selected and notified on July 10. The promotion comes on the heels of a 25% year-over-year increase in fresh meat sales for the discount grocer.

Previously: “Aldi announces spoof ‘membership program’ called ALDI+,” from the April 12 edition of this column.