Electronics and apparel categories drive e-commerce spending, report shows

E-commerce spending is seeing robust growth in 2024, according to new Adobe Analytics data, per Chain Store Age’s Dan Berthiaume. The first four months of 2024 showed a 7% year-over-year (YoY) increase in U.S. online consumer spending, for a total of $331.6 billion. This growth was driven in part by spending on electronics (up 3.1% YoY) and apparel (up 2.6% YoY).

Amazon debuts new shoppable ad formats with direct checkout capabilities

Ahead of its upfront presentation slated for May 14, Amazon this week unveiled an expanded suite of interactive and shoppable ad formats for Prime Video featuring “remote-enabled capabilities for living-room devices,” per an Amazon Ads statement. New Prime Video advertising formats include shoppable carousel ads that allow viewers to browse and add products to their Amazon carts during ad breaks, interactive pause ads that feature translucent promotions with the option to “Add to Cart” or “Learn More,” and interactive brand trivia ads designed to entertain and educate customers about advertisers’ brands, as well as shop their products and earn rewards. Some of Amazon’s new interactive features are similar to other media companies’ offerings, Ad Age’s Parker Herren reports; however, with the introduction of its living-room remote features, “Amazon will offer direct checkout capabilities few others can enable at the same scale as the retail giant,” Herren notes.

Shein to host wedding-focused pop-up and wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas

Global online fashion retailer Shein will host its first-ever wedding-focused pop-up experience in Las Vegas, where 30 couples will have the opportunity to get “Vegas-hitched,” per a company statement. The Memorial Day weekend activation will include faux wedding ceremonies (i.e., not legally binding) for the couples — who will be dressed in complimentary Shein wedding attire — at “the Shein Love Chapel,” officiated by “Love Is Blind” stars Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton. Taking place at Fashion Show Mall on the Vegas Strip May 25-26, the event will also feature the Shein Love Chapel Pop-Up Shop, where guests can “shop the look” with outfits for both the wedding party and guests — from bridesmaid dresses to sleepwear. Interested couples must register for consideration by 2 p.m. PST on May 26.

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike host fourth annual “It’s Her Shot” tour

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike this week announced the launch of their fourth annual “It’s Her Shot” tour, which will feature past and present WNBA players and other notable basketball figures, per a Dick’s statement. With stops in New Haven, New York City, Indianapolis, Chicago, Phoenix and Los Angeles between May and October, the tour will include events — including pick-up games, pro-led practice drills and courtside chats with pro players and coaches — that are open to athletes ages 8-18 on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in participating can sign up at ItsHerShot.com. “It’s Her Shot” was created to “empower young female athletes to take their place on the court with confidence,” per a Dick’s statement.

