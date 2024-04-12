Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.

Aldi announces spoof membership program called ALDI+

Discount grocer Aldi this week announced a new “membership program” called ALDI+ that “costs nothing and includes everyone.” With “331.9 million members on day one (the equivalent of the U.S. population),” the spoof loyalty program is designed to highlight the fact that “great products at everyday low prices” are an Aldi staple — no membership required. Aldi’s announcement notes that, for an “additional zero dollars,” shoppers can upgrade to the “crown-jewel membership level” to enjoy perks such as USDA-quality meat, premium wine and fresh produce. In the U.S., Aldi currently operates more than 2,300 stores across 38 states.

The takeaway: As traditional grocers continue to invest in loyalty programs, ALDI is having a bit of fun with its status as an industry disruptor.

Schnucks launches step challenge as part of Healthier Habits initiative

Speaking of loyalty programs, Midwestern grocery store chain Schnucks, in partnership with the FitLvl app, has launched a steps challenge for its rewards members as part of its Healthier Habits initiative. Through the end of April, participants who meet the challenge goal of logging 50,000 steps per week (with a week running Wednesday through Tuesday) earn $5 in Schnucks Rewards points for each week they do so, with the opportunity to earn up to $20 in points. Customers who sign up for the Healthier Habits program through the Schnucks Rewards app can also earn double points on all “Dietitian Pick” products (designated dietitian-approved items) through April 16.

The takeaway: Through this loyalty-program booster, Schnucks customers get to feel better about themselves — and Schnucks gets more (and more detailed) consumer data. Win-win.

Yeti opens NYC flagship store

Outdoor gear retailer Yeti opened its first New York City storefront last Thursday, marking the brand’s 20th retail location, Retail Dive’s Suzette Parmley reports. Located in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, the flagship encompasses more than 6,500 square feet across two stories and includes a large space for the brand’s customized Rambler drinkware and Tundra trim kits, as well as “cooler education and ambassador spotlights,” Parmley notes.

See also: In February, Yeti announced its acquisition of outdoor backpack brand Mystery Ranch as part of its prioritization of its DTC channel, as we noted in an earlier edition of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.

Best Buy partners with Microsoft and Junk Kouture on Earth Month activation

Best Buy just announced a partnership with Microsoft and sustainable fashion competition Junk Kouture to “amplify and empower the voices of New York’s young creatives” by “offering them a platform to inspire nationwide recycling efforts,” per a Best Buy statement. Equipped with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 as well as Microsoft 365 applications, selected New York–area high school students will be invited to create “unique designs from waste” for a contest hosted by Junk Kouture, enabling them to “weave together their global message, eco-conscious habits and fashion statements.” Additionally, in recognition of Earth Month, Best Buy customers can bring eligible laptops and tablets to any Best Buy location for recycling to save $50 on a Microsoft Surface device.

The takeaway: Best Buy is leveraging its status as the nation’s largest retail collector of e-waste to demonstrate its commitment to not only sustainability, but to next-gen consumers.

