Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.
Sephora announces “Beauty Funhouse” SEPHORiA event
Sephora just announced the return of its largest event of the year, SEPHORiA, which will take place Sept. 27-28 at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards. Centered around a “Beauty Funhouse” theme meant to celebrate “a spirit of joy, surprise and discovery in beauty,” per a company statement, the event will feature more than 30 brands — from Rare Beauty to Yves Saint Laurent — as well as more than 50 brand activations, including classes, social content opportunities, access to beauty experts and more. General-admission tickets are currently $135, while VIP tickets — which include access to a VIP lounge, early entry and other perks — are $420. (Prices are set to increase beginning Aug. 15.) SEPHORiA will be followed by global activations in Paris, Shanghai, Rio de Janeiro and Dubai in the fall.
Walmart’s American Farmers campaign highlights the people behind its produce via shoppable pages
Walmart has launched a new campaign designed to create awareness of its supply chain, with a focus on the farmers behind its produce offerings, Progressive Grocer’s Bridget Goldschmidt reports. The retailer’s “American Farmers” initiative tells the stories of growers such as “America’s Apple Queen,” Kait Thornton, from Washington state and Sarah Frey of Frey Farms (which grows watermelon and pumpkins) in Keenes, Illinois. The retail giant has plans to expand the campaign, which appears on Walmart.com product pages, to cover meat and seafood suppliers as well, Goldschmidt reports.
Nespresso debuts immersive coffee boutiques
Nestlé’s Nespresso brand is in the process of opening boutiques across the U.S. to attract consumers seeking an immersive coffee experience, Food Dive’s Christopher Doering reports. Created to be more experiential than the brand’s existing retail locations — of which it has 36 — the new stores, Doering reports, include a “taste and discovery area,” a theater for hosting master classes, a recycling center and more. The first boutique opened July 5 in Austin, Texas, with additional locations planned for later this year and 2025. The move is meant to be a brand differentiator: “It’s a vehicle to really bring to life that competitive difference,” Nespresso North America CEO Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen told Doering.
Whole Foods announces expansion of its small-format concept with additional NYC locations, nationwide rollout
Whole Foods just announced plans to expand the presence of its small-format Daily Shop concept ahead of the opening of its first location in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood this fall, Grocery Dive’s Peyton Bigora reports. The first Whole Foods Market Daily Shop will feature “a variety of fresh, seasonal produce, prepared foods and essential grocery items,” as well as a Juice & Java café, in a space a quarter to half the size of a traditional Whole Foods location, which average 40,000 square feet, per a company statement. The Amazon-owned grocer noted that it will add two additional New York City locations — one in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and another to be announced later — before taking the concept nationwide, Bigora reports.
Old Navy offers money-back guarantee on uniforms
With the back-to-school shopping season upon us, Old Navy has announced that, for the second year in a row, it is offering a one-year guarantee on all school uniform apparel, per Chain Store Age. The Gap Inc. retailer will offer a full refund (with receipt) on any designated products that “don’t stand up to the wear and tear of a school year.” Old Navy is also offering teachers a 10% discount on purchases made between July 5 and Sept. 9.
