Welcome to The Week in Retail, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the retail space.
Lowe’s launches Apple Vision Pro app enabling customers to create and share their “dream kitchen”
Lowe’s just announced the launch of Lowe’s Style Studio, an in-store, Apple Vision Pro–powered experience that allows customers “to visualize and design their dream kitchens using spatial computing,” per a company statement. During one-on-one appointments with a Lowe’s associate, customers can immerse themselves in a 3D kitchen environment using Apple Vision Pro’s input system, which is controlled by a user’s hands and eyes. Through Lowe’s Style Studio, customers can explore countless design combinations — including materials, fixtures and appliances (available at Lowes.com or in-store) — to create and save their custom kitchen designs, which can be shared with friends, family, designers or contractors. Lowe’s is launching a pilot in three test markets this month, beginning with its hometown Central Charlotte, North Carolina, store June 8-12, followed by locations in North Bergen, New Jersey, and Sunnyvale, California, June 22-25. Customers will be able to use an online booking tool to schedule appointments.
Walmart creates new crowdsourcing program to spur sustainable packaging innovation
Walmart has launched a new crowdsourcing program designed to help the company discover and test new sustainable packaging, per Packaging Dive’s Katie Pyzyk. Through the Finding Actionable Solutions for Trial (FAST) program, packaging and materials producers can submit ideas via Walmart’s Circular Connector portal by June 28 to be considered for a pilot program. The retailer’s sustainability and private-brand packaging teams will then review submissions, inviting those with the most promising solutions to pitch their ideas, Pyzyk notes. Walmart outlined seven focus areas for the FAST program focused on plastic reduction, recyclability and compostability for packaging across categories — from snack bags to frozen food trays.
Macy’s celebrates Pride Month through partnership with LGBTQ+ suicide prevention organization
For the sixth year in a row, Macy’s has partnered with The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, to celebrate Pride Month this June, per Brand Innovators’ Aaron Baar. Part of the retailer’s Mission Every One program focused on creating a “more equitable and sustainable future,” per Macy’s website, the partnership centers on a campaign that includes a video PSA, titled “Styles of Pride,” featuring LGBTQ+ youth sharing their stories of self-acceptance and self-expression, as well as online shopping events “spotlighting the stories behind LGBTQ+ brands,” Baar notes.
REI celebrates summer with free outdoor classes and tours on June 15
As part of its “Opt Outside” marketing platform, outdoor retailer REI will offer REI Co-op members a range of free outdoor-related opportunities on June 15 to celebrate the coming of summer (which officially starts on June 20 in the U.S.), per Chain Store Age’s Zachary Russell. The promotion will include more than 300 complimentary classes and adventures — a collection of REI’s in-store workshops and local guided hiking and paddling tours. Partner organizations include Adaptive Adventures, Black Girls Do Bike and Latino Outdoors. Taking place at select stores, the event is designed “to highlight how the Co-op supports its members and broader outdoor community with ‘resources, expertise and inspiration,’” Russell notes.
