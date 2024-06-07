Lowe’s launches Apple Vision Pro app enabling customers to create and share their “dream kitchen”

Lowe’s just announced the launch of Lowe’s Style Studio, an in-store, Apple Vision Pro–powered experience that allows customers “to visualize and design their dream kitchens using spatial computing,” per a company statement. During one-on-one appointments with a Lowe’s associate, customers can immerse themselves in a 3D kitchen environment using Apple Vision Pro’s input system, which is controlled by a user’s hands and eyes. Through Lowe’s Style Studio, customers can explore countless design combinations — including materials, fixtures and appliances (available at Lowes.com or in-store) — to create and save their custom kitchen designs, which can be shared with friends, family, designers or contractors. Lowe’s is launching a pilot in three test markets this month, beginning with its hometown Central Charlotte, North Carolina, store June 8-12, followed by locations in North Bergen, New Jersey, and Sunnyvale, California, June 22-25. Customers will be able to use an online booking tool to schedule appointments.

