Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Wonderskin partners with Chipotle on limited-edition “guac-proof” lip stain

TikTok-viral beauty brand Wonderskin has partnered with Chipotle on a new “guac-proof” lip stain it’s calling “Lipotle,” per a Chipotle statement. The limited-edition green Wonder Blading Peel and Reveal Lip Stain Kit seals to users’ lips, preventing smudging “for up to 10 hours of mess-free burrito enjoyment.” Now available at Wonderskin.com for $29.99, the “Lipotle” drop marks Wonderskin’s first major brand collaboration.

Fireball launches limited- edition Fireball Garter to “bring the heat” this wedding season



Fireball Whisky just launched what it calls a “smoking hot twist on a timeless bridal accessory”: the Fireball Garter. Available in two sizes — small-to-medium and large-to-extra-large — the lacy, bright red Fireball Garter features a pocket for a 50 mL shot of Fireball. (And it isn’t just for brides, as the brand notes it can be worn under any formal wear.) Fans can get their hands on Fireball’s “first official contribution to matrimonial merriment” for $11.99 at FireballWhisky.com starting today (Aug. 2) at 10 a.m. ET.



Tyson Foods releases new Razorback Nuggets

Ahead of tailgate season, Tyson Foods has announced a new product in support of the Arkansas-based brand’s home team, the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. Designed in the shape of the team’s hog mascot, Tyson Razorback Nuggets are meant to help celebrate the appointment of Hall of Fame coach John Calipari as the new Razorback head basketball coach a few months ago, per a brand statement. Tyson Razorback Nuggets will be available at select Walmart locations starting this month and select Sam’s Club stores in September.

Bomb Pop launches virtual Camp Bomb Pop on Roblox

Bomb Pop just announced the launch of Camp Bomb Pop, a virtual summer camp on Roblox designed to engage Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Running throughout August, Camp Bomb Pop, created in partnership with Moonrock, offers users a “unique digital camp experience in Roblox’s popular role-playing game, Bayside High School,” per a brand statement. Players will be able to access limited-edition red, white and blue Bomb Pop–themed digital items — from tents to grills. To promote the launch, Bomb Pop is also partnering with influencers Kat Buno and Lana Rae to create pre- and post-launch content on YouTube and TikTok. Camp Bomb Pop marks the brand’s second major activation on Roblox, following its launch last year of Restaurant Tycoon 2.



