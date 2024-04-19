Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Lay’s partners with Lionel Messi for new campaign, limited-edition packaging

Lay’s potato chips announced a partnership with Argentine professional soccer player Lionel Messi this week to celebrate soccer season “in a way only he and Lay’s can,” per a brand statement. The campaign centers around a new version of the famous “Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé” rally cry “to demonstrate how Lay’s and soccer are undeniably synonymous.” In addition to the “Oh-Lay’s” 30-second TV spot, the partnership also includes limited-edition Lay’s x Messi chip bags, a social media sweepstakes that includes limited-edition soccer ball-shaped potato chip bags and a Messi-autographed Lay’s jersey.

The takeaway: Now we can’t hear “Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé” without thinking “Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay’s, Oh-Lay’s!” Well-played, Lay’s. Well-played.

Fireball releases “fiery” bespoke hats, with secret whisky compartments

To celebrate the limited relaunch of its Small Batch Dragon Reserve, cinnamon whisky brand Fireball this week released limited-edition bespoke “fiery” hats (see them here) in the lead-up to horse-racing season, per a brand statement. Fireball’s Hot Lids come in two elaborate styles, both in Fireball’s signature red hue. The “ridiculously oversized” top hat can hide a 750 mL bottle of Fireball Small Batch Dragon Reserve, while the “more traditional and ornate” hat features hidden compartments that can hold multiple Fireball 50 mL shooters. Fireball’s Hot Lids are meant to encourage horse-racing fans to “embrace their rebellious side by setting fire to old traditions” — like sipping mint juleps — according to Fireball Global Brand Director Danny Suich. The hats are available at FireballWhisky.com starting today (April 19) for $24.99 each.

The takeaway: Fireball is creating Instagram-worthy moments through this fun, unexpected activation.

Sprite debuts new “Obey Your Thirst” campaign

Sprite unveiled a new campaign this week for “the next generation of drinkers” that harkens back to its original “Obey Your Thirst” campaign from 1994, per a brand statement. The new iteration includes two TV spots designed to “empower consumers to embrace their individuality and follow their passions.” In one spot, NBA star Anthony Edwards attempts to recreate Grant Hill’s 1994 Sprite spot. The other spot (not yet officially released as of this writing) will feature American track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson. The Coca-Cola-owned brand will also issue limited-edition packaging featuring four different “Obey Your Thirsts” designs and a QR code that when scanned will take fans to an “Obey Days” digital “hub of inspiration” on Sprite.com.

The takeaway: Advertising that references earlier advertising can be hit or miss, but Edwards’ and Richardson’s star power should be enough to capture the attention of consumers too young to remember the original “Obey Your Thirst” campaign.

General Mills introduces Wheaties Protein

General Mills just announced the release of a new version of Wheaties called Wheaties Protein that includes more than 20 grams of protein per serving and comes in two flavors: Maple Almond and Honey Pecan. The cereal will be available at retailers nationwide this spring and at select Walmart stores later this month, with a suggested retail price of $8.99. “Wheaties has honored world-class athletes on our iconic orange boxes for more than 100 years,” Wheaties Business Unit Director Nicole Ayers notes, “and we are introducing Wheaties Protein to serve today’s modern athletes who are striving to be better every day.”

The takeaway: Athletes (and aspiring athletes) now have even more reason to embrace “the breakfast of champions.”

