Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Ferrera leverages TikTok trend with launch of limited-time Holiday Candy Salad Kits
Inspired by the TikTok trend of users combining their favorite candy “to create custom — often seasonally-themed — concoctions called candy salads,” Ferrara Candy Company just launched its own take on the phenomenon, per a brand announcement. The Holiday Candy Salad Kit features Ferrara brands and products including Nerds Frosty Gummy Clusters, SweeTarts Twisted Holiday Punch Ropes, Trolli Sour Brite Abominable Snowmen, Brach’s Holiday Soft Jellies and Mini Peppermint Candy Canes, to be mixed together as desired. Available exclusively on Ferrara’s brand new TikTok Shop while supplies last, the Holiday Candy Salad Kit also comes with a limited-edition knit winter hat, glass jar and holiday stickers, all for $30 (plus tax and shipping).
Alouette partners with Gopuff to deliver Emergen-Cheese Kits for “holiday-entertaining emergencies”
Cheese brand Alouette just announced a partnership with delivery service Gopuff to make sure party hosts (and their guests) don’t run out of cheese — for one day, at least. All day today (Dec. 13), Gopuff will be available to deliver Alouette Emergen-Cheese Kits to homes and offices in an hour or less to help during “holiday-entertaining emergencies,” per a brand announcement. The kits come complete with a variety of Alouette products (Garlic & Herbs Spread, Crème de Brie and Double Crème Brie) and other charcuterie board essentials, including meats, crackers and nuts, as well as a reusable serving tray. The offering is available in New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago right here, for $19.74 — a nod to the year of Alouette’s founding.
Stat of the week: 0.6
That’s the average amount of bologna, in pounds, that residents of West Virginia consumed in 2024 — the most of any state — according to data from Oscar Mayer, per Axios. Overall, the brand sold a total of 45,000 tons of bologna over the last year, with the Southeast and Midwest consuming the most bologna per capita. This insight comes as the Kraft Heinz brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the re-release of its 1974 jingle “The Bologna Song.”
Natural Light helps neighbors forge a “natural” connection with dual-sided outdoor fridge
Natural Light, commonly referred to as Natty by fans, just unveiled a new device called The Neighborator designed to bring neighbors together over a beer, Food & Wine’s Stacey Leasca reports. A “double-sided beer fridge designed to be installed in the fence line that separates you from your favorite neighbor,” the Neighborator is meant to provide a “natural” way for people to forge connections with their neighbors, Leasca writes. The Anheuser-Busch brand will award the all-weather appliance along with a year’s supply of Natural Light (two 24-packs per month for 12 months) to one lucky fan. Now through Dec. 20, neighborly individuals can enter to win by following Natural Light on social media and commenting on the contest post.
Kleenex and Amazon launch “KleenEX: The Breakup Calculator” to help newly single people move on
Kleenex and Amazon just launched an activation designed to “help newly single individuals move on from their exes,” Marketing Dive’s Jessica Deyo reports. “KleenEX: The Breakup Calculator” (available at KleenexBreakup.com) allows visitors to enter details of a recent breakup, such as the type of relationship, its duration and how often thinking of it makes them cry, “to receive a personalized timeline for healing” and “an estimate of how much Kleenex they’ll use,” Deyo writes. KleenEX users will also score a discount code for Kleenex as well as “ex-tras” from Amazon, including a curated breakup playlist and book and movie recommendations.
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg join forces with Frank Sinatra and Samy Davis Jr. in new AI-generated Still G.I.N. ad
Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop — the spirit brand owned by rap icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg — just released a new campaign that brings the duo together with members of Hollywood’s legendary Rat Pack using artificial intelligence (AI), Ad Age’s Jon Springer reports. In a “what-if?” scenario, set in a cocktail bar, Dre and Snoop run into (the late) Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., who end up buying a round of Still G.I.N. for the house, Springer writes. Watch “Still G.I.N. For Everybody: A Toast Between Legends” on YouTube here.
