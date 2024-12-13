Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Ferrera leverages TikTok trend with launch of limited-time Holiday Candy Salad Kits

Alouette partners with Gopuff to deliver Emergen -Cheese Kits for “holiday-entertaining emergencies”

Cheese brand Alouette just announced a partnership with delivery service Gopuff to make sure party hosts (and their guests) don’t run out of cheese — for one day, at least. All day today (Dec. 13), Gopuff will be available to deliver Alouette Emergen-Cheese Kits to homes and offices in an hour or less to help during “holiday-entertaining emergencies,” per a brand announcement. The kits come complete with a variety of Alouette products (Garlic & Herbs Spread, Crème de Brie and Double Crème Brie) and other charcuterie board essentials, including meats, crackers and nuts, as well as a reusable serving tray. The offering is available in New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago right here, for $19.74 — a nod to the year of Alouette’s founding. Previously: “M&M’S Halloween Rescue BOOths will save consumers running low on candy on Halloween night,” from the Oct. 4 edition of this column.

Stat of the week: 0.6

That’s the average amount of bologna, in pounds, that residents of West Virginia consumed in 2024 — the most of any state — according to data from Oscar Mayer, per Axios. Overall, the brand sold a total of 45,000 tons of bologna over the last year, with the Southeast and Midwest consuming the most bologna per capita. This insight comes as the Kraft Heinz brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the re-release of its 1974 jingle “The Bologna Song.”

Natural Light helps neighbors forge a “natural” connection with dual-sided outdoor fridge



Kleenex and Amazon launch “ KleenEX : The Breakup Calculator” to help newly single people move on



Kleenex and Amazon just launched an activation designed to “help newly single individuals move on from their exes,” Marketing Dive’s Jessica Deyo reports. “KleenEX: The Breakup Calculator” (available at KleenexBreakup.com) allows visitors to enter details of a recent breakup, such as the type of relationship, its duration and how often thinking of it makes them cry, “to receive a personalized timeline for healing” and “an estimate of how much Kleenex they’ll use,” Deyo writes. KleenEX users will also score a discount code for Kleenex as well as “ex-tras” from Amazon, including a curated breakup playlist and book and movie recommendations.