Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Hot Pockets releases limited- edition holiday sweater to promote new sleeveless packaging

“Totino’s touts pizza roll value with ‘I Think You Should Leave’ creators”

“Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Light Up the Holiday Season with BIC EZ Reach Collaboration”

“The Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers Pullover Is the Loudest Outfit You Can Wear — Literally”

To celebrate the removal of the sleeve from its packaging, Nestlé USA ’s Hot Pockets just announced the release of a limited-edition holiday sweater . In addition to speeding up the cooking process, the elimination of Hot Pockets’ “microwave susceptor crisping sleeve,” as it’s properly called, is expected to save an estimated 5 million pounds of paper every year, per a brand statement. The Hot Pockets Zip-Off Holiday Sweater, which prominently features a snowman holding a Hot Pocket, has long sleeves that zip off at the shoulders — “because sleeves are so last year.” For $40, fans can get their own delightfully ugly Hot Pockets sweater on Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 here , while supplies last.

Stat of the week: 1,006

“PepsiCo to acquire tortilla-chip maker Siete Foods for $1.2B”

That’s the number of limited-edition “Oodles of Noodles Complete Collection” product boxes that Nissin Foods USA will sell to celebrate National Noodle Day on Oct. 6. Each $1.06 box includes all 41 varieties of noodle products (including Top Ramen and Cup Noodles) in Nissin Foods’ brand portfolio — along with assorted brand swag — and will be available exclusively on TikTok Shop only on Oct. 6, beginning at 1:06 p.m. ET. (See more stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 .)

Swiss Miss partners with Hotel Tango on toasted marshmallow whiskey

Conagra hot cocoa brand Swiss Miss just announced a collaboration with distiller Hotel Tango on a toasted marshmallow whiskey, Ad Age’s Tim Nudd reports. Offering a twist on Hotel Tango’s existing toasted marshmallow bourbon, Swiss Miss ’Shmallow, as the new co-branded product is called, features “notes of cocoa,” while the retro-style packaging includes “the iconic Swiss Miss character taking a sled ride with the unofficial Hotel Tango mascot — a cat,” Nudd adds. Swiss Miss ’Shmallow launched Oct. 1 with a campaign that includes out-of-home.

Previously: “Doritos enters spirits aisle with Doritos-flavored liquor,” from an earlier edition of this column.

More CPG launches and collabs: