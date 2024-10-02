From the percentage of shoppers who use a retail app to the share of 18- to 24-year-olds who go to the movies, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

87%

The percentage of shoppers who say they use a retailer’s app “to assist with grocery trips in a store,” according to a just-released Acosta Group survey, per The Shelby Report. (Learn more about retail media in our new Quad Insights guide “The retail media network revolution 2.0.”)

70.1

The current consumer sentiment index, which rose 3.2% in September — its highest level in five months — according to the University of Michigan’s Index of Consumer Sentiment, per Chain Store Age.



3%

The percentage by which spirits volume in the U.S. dropped between January and July 2024, with ready-to-drink (RTD) the only segment experiencing growth (a 2% rise in volume), according to IWSR data, per The Spirits Business. (Meanwhile, AB InBev has announced a $16 million expansion of its Los Angeles brewery to boost capacity for RTD cocktails and other “beyond beer” beverages, per Food Dive’s Chris Casey.)

60%

The approximate share of U.S. 18- to 24-year-olds who watched at least one movie in a theater in the last six months — up from 44% during the same period in 2021 — according to an analysis by MRI-Simmons for the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB), per Marketing Brew.

$1

The amount that DirecTV just announced it will pay to buy rival Dish Network from EchoStar — a deal that includes DirecTV assuming $9.75 billion in Dish’s debt — per Axios.

34%

The share of Gen Z and millennials who say they “tolerate” seeing ads while streaming video on smartphones, compared to 19% of older consumers, according to a new Forrester Research report, per Marketing Dive.

1/3

The proportion by which news sites have seen their share of traffic from social media platforms decline since January 2023, decreasing from 6% of all traffic to 4% during that period, according to an analysis of 700 U.S. news clients of Chartbeat conducted by the data and analytics company, per Harvard’s Nieman Lab.

98%

The share of small businesses that are using at least one AI-enabled tool, according to a survey from The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Teneo, per The Associated Press.

64%

The share of consumers in established markets who are likely to listen to podcast ads, according to a global study by Acast, per MediaPost.

47%