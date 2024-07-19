Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods , a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

M&M’S Ice Cream Sandwich Cookies offer fans “Funsurance” to guarantee summer birthday fun

Mars just announced a promotion to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich by helping ensure that consumers’ own summer birthday celebrations are as fun as possible. In partnership with insurance company Lemonade, M&M’S is offering “Funsurance” — “a first-of-its-kind birthday party program that guarantees party fun,” per a brand statement, “as long as you bring M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches to the festivities!” Anyone who purchases M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches between July 17 and Aug. 10 and experiences an incident that interferes with “the maximum fun each frozen treat brings” (e.g., your pizza delivery never arrives or your party gets rained out) can file a “claim” online at www.mmsicecreamfunsurance.com for the chance to win $250 to help make up for the lost fun.

Previously: “M&M’S offers personalized gift and party favors for spring celebrations,” from the May 3 edition of this column.