Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
M&M’S Ice Cream Sandwich Cookies offer fans “Funsurance” to guarantee summer birthday fun
Mars just announced a promotion to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich by helping ensure that consumers’ own summer birthday celebrations are as fun as possible. In partnership with insurance company Lemonade, M&M’S is offering “Funsurance” — “a first-of-its-kind birthday party program that guarantees party fun,” per a brand statement, “as long as you bring M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches to the festivities!” Anyone who purchases M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches between July 17 and Aug. 10 and experiences an incident that interferes with “the maximum fun each frozen treat brings” (e.g., your pizza delivery never arrives or your party gets rained out) can file a “claim” online at www.mmsicecreamfunsurance.com for the chance to win $250 to help make up for the lost fun.
Previously: “M&M’S offers personalized gift and party favors for spring celebrations,” from the May 3 edition of this column.
Tajín partners with Hellmann’s on new condiment
Seasoning brand Tajín just announced a collaboration with Hellmann’s. Made with Tajín Clásico seasoning — a combination of chili peppers, lime and sea salt — Hellmann’s new Chili Lime Mayonnaise Dressing offers “mild heat and a hint of zesty lime,” bringing “a burst of flavor” to any meal, according to a brand statement. Hellmann’s Chili Lime Mayonnaise Dressing is now available at grocery stores nationwide.
Previously: “Hellmann’s promotes new Chipotle Mayo with Mayo Mani,” from the May 17 edition of this column.
Flavored water brand Hint launches campaign focused on “Breaking Sugar’s Spell”
Hint has kicked off a new summer campaign to promote its flavored water offering as a healthier alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages, MediaPost’s Danielle Oster reports. Based on consumer insights and designed to reach younger audiences, the “Break Sugar’s Spell” campaign includes live-action spots as well as animated ads “anthropomorphizing ‘sweet’ beverage characters that quickly turn sinister,” as Oster puts it. The goal is to help consumers “live a healthier lifestyle in the most simple way, by falling in love with water again,” Hint CMO Amy Calhoun Robb said in a statement. Running across CTV, social media and retail marketing channels, “Break Sugar’s Spell” also includes a sweepstakes in which fans can win a year’s supply of Hint and a retro mini-fridge, among other prizes.
Previously: “Ocean Spray releases zero-sugar juice options as consumers opt for healthier beverages,” from an earlier edition of this column.
Van Leeuwen collaborates with Sanrio’s Hello Kitty on limited-edition ice cream
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has teamed up with Sanrio on a limited-edition ice cream flavor created to celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary, Food & Wine’s Jelisa Castrodale reports. On National Ice Cream Day, July 21, fans can visit Van Leeuwen shops in select states to try the brand’s Hello Kitty–inspired Yummy Berry White Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream — a combination of “white chocolate ice cream, bite-sized truffle brownie pieces and red raspberry jam,” Castrodale writes. Also part of the celebration, the brands are hosting a Hello Kitty–themed pop-up at the Van Leeuwen shop in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, where, in addition to the new ice cream flavor, guests can purchase other desserts and merch inspired by the iconic Sanrio character.
Previously: “Strawberry Shortcake kicks off year-long 45th anniversary celebration,” from the February 16 edition of this column.
Further reading
CPG performance:
- “Unit sales for ice cream at grocery stores have been down since 2020” (Retail Brew)
- “Weight-loss meds cut grocery spending by 11%” (Supermarket News)
CPG launches and collabs:
- “Turkey Hill wants to satisfy ‘Late Night’ cravings” (Brand Innovators)
- “Dominique Ansel’s Beloved French Pastry Flour Is Now Available Stateside — Here’s Where to Find It” (Food & Wine)
- “How GoGo Squeez is breaking into sports” (Marketing Brew)
- “Ore-Ida and GoodPop team up for French fry ice cream pop” (Bake Magazine)
- “The Two Rivers Coffee Company Eggo Coffee Comes in Five Flavors” (Trend Hunter)
- “Knorr, MullenLowe Bring in Ludacris for a ‘Fast Food Remix’” (DesignRush)
- “Heinz swaps ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for condiments in meta movie tie-in” (Marketing Dive)
- “Looking to ‘Power-Up’ Your Kraft Mac & Cheese Dinner? Then This New Collaboration Is for You” (Food & Wine)
- “Vital Proteins Officially Gets in the Beauty Space” (Happi)
CPG operations and expansions:
- “Pernod Ricard sells wine brands to focus on premium spirits market” (Financial Times)
- “Ferrero’s Famous Amos returns to its original recipe after brand overhaul fails to resonate” (Food Dive)
CPG trends:
- “Even With Price Increases, Consumers Less Likely to Switch Beverage Brands: Survey” (Consumer Goods Technology)
CPG campaigns and promotions:
- “How CeraVe is building on its Super Bowl success with a new influencer-led campaign” (Ad Age)
- “Buffalo Trace opens Paris pop-up store” (The Spirits Business)
- “Grey Goose Launches Altius Luxury Brand With Idris Elba Collab” (MediaPost)
- “Mtn Dew reintroduces itself behind a tough talking, fur-coat wearing ‘Mountain Dude’” (Ad Age)
- “Ball Park’s Hot Dog Hot Takes Invites Unique Opinions on the Best Toppings” (Trend Hunter)