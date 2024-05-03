Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Tequila brand Pantalones launches first campaign featuring pants-free Matthew and Camila McConaughey

New tequila brand Pantalones Organic Tequila launched its first campaign on Thursday featuring co-founders and “Chief Pants Officers” Matthew and Camila McConaughey. To combat what they say is a “level of snootiness that’s crept into the category,” the husband-and-wife pair created a humorous campaign that plays up the brand’s literal meaning (pants) by featuring them pants-free just in time for National No Pants Day (May 3). “We wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun,” the McConaugheys said in a statement. “That’s where the name Pantalones came from and that’s why you won’t see us wearing any.” In the initial spot in the campaign, the couple momentarily don pickleball outfits while explaining how to make a pickle margarita and “declaring Pantalones the ‘Official Tequila of Pickleball’.” The campaign also includes a People magazine print ad.

Avocados From Mexico partners with Paciugo Gelato Caffee for a “fresh take” on gelato

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Avocados From Mexico this week announced the launch of a “Paciugo de Mayo” celebration with a new limited-edition offering created in partnership with artisanal gelato chain Paciugo Gelato Caffee. Offering a “fresh take on gelato,” per a brand statement, Avo Glow Gelachos is made with Avocados From Mexico, includes creamy avocado gelato “infused with an avocado citrus glaze” and comes with chocolate dipping sauce and waffle cone chips. Curious customers can pick up Avo Glow Gelachos at Paciugo stores nationwide through the end of May — or they can drop by their local store for a free scoop at 5 p.m. on May 5.

Busch Light and Crocs collaborate on two shoes designed for “the Great Outdoors”

Busch Light just announced a collaboration with Crocs on a new limited-edition shoe collection featuring two styles “designed for the Great Outdoors,” per a brand statement. Busch Light x Crocs includes both a sandal and clog design featuring all-terrain soles, flannel accents and accessories including a flashlight, roll-up koozie and bottle opener. From May 1-31, fans 21 and up can upload a photo of themselves camping at CampOutForYourCrocs.com for a chance to win a free pair of shoes from the new collection. Busch Light will also accept entries from fans who opt to camp out at NASCAR races throughout the month. Also, beginning May 6, fans can purchase the Busch Light x Crocs All-Terrain Sandals for $65 and the Busch Light x Crocs All-Terrain Clogs for $85 at Crocs.com.

M&M’S offers personalized gift and party favors for spring celebrations

Mars-owned candy brand M&M’S this week announced the introduction of customizable gift and party favor options on MMS.com, as well as new treats, in time for spring celebrations. Shoppers can choose “from over 20 unique M&M’S colors and add messages, clipart or photos onto the chocolate candies,” per a brand statement. Selections include a Mother’s Day candy dispenser, a Father’s Day gift jar and “Congrats Grad” party favors, as well as new M&M’s Mega or Mini Peanut Butter treats.

