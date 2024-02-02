Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese releases no-hole Bagel Wholes

In partnership with several regional bagel shops, Philadelphia Cream Cheese this week announced the release of hole-free bagels. Philadelphia Bagel Wholes, as they are dubbed, are limited-edition, no-hole bagels, designed to give fans “more of what they love — bagel and schmear,” per a statement from parent company Kraft Heinz. Supporting shops include Utopia Bagels in New York, Steingold’s of Chicago, Starship Bagel Dallas, Rubinstein Bagels in Seattle and St-Viateur Bagel in Montreal, where customers can purchase hole-less versions of each shop’s signature bagel for a limited time. Philadelphia Bagel Wholes are also available for online purchase and delivery nationwide.

The takeaway: Though this is a regional IRL activation, it seems more like a stealth social campaign given that the clever concept seems destined to go viral on social media.

Avocados From Mexico launches generative-AI microsite that creates guacamole recipes from images

In lieu of airing a Super Bowl ad, produce marketer Avocados From Mexico has unveiled an AI-powered microsite called “GuacAImole” that churns out guacamole recipes using any random combination of ingredients, Ad Age’s Asa Hiken reports. Users can upload photos of ingredients to the site, “including atypical options for guacamole like peanut butter and jelly or falafel,” Hiken notes. Using image recognition technology through OpenAI’s GPT-4, the site then creates a recipe, as well as a visual of said recipe using OpenAI’s image generator DALL-E.

The takeaway: Avocados From Mexico — which has had a run of funny Super Bowl commercials in recent years — has found an unexpected way to stay top-of-mind with consumers with this shareable (and potentially amusingly gross, given the random-ingredient angle) activation that takes a bit of a swipe at AI hype.

Miller64 becomes Miller Extra Light as Molson Coors seeks to build awareness of the low-alcohol brand

Molson Coors has announced the rebranding of its Miller64 brand to Miller Extra Light in an effort to highlight the beverage’s low 2.8% ABV as it looks to “make further inroads in the growing low-alc beer market,” per a company statement. Fully refreshed packaging will be phased in slowly throughout 2024, beginning this month. To promote the rebrand, Molson Coors will launch a campaign in April that will include social, video, digital and OOH ads, retail tools and sampling programs. “People today want moderation, but that doesn’t mean they always want to abstain completely from drinking,” Director of Activation for Miller Brands Anne Pando said in the statement. “Miller Extra Light is the great-tasting beer that’s just right for those wanting to participate in beer occasions but who also want balance.”

The takeaway: Miller64’s “Extra Light” rebrand is a deft way to create awareness around the product’s niche in the marketplace — shifting the focus from calories to ABV. (Related content from Quad: “Spirited choices: marketing non-alcoholic beverages in a boozy world.”)

Sprite goes label-free in first-of-its-kind UK pilot aimed at boosting recycling

The Coca-Cola Company has announced it’s eliminating labels from Sprite rPET bottles in the UK for a limited time, per Packaging World’s Anne Marie Mohan. The company is temporarily replacing labels on 500-ml Sprite and Sprite Zero bottles with an embossed logo and laser-engraved product/nutritional information. Not only does this reduce overall packaging material, it also eliminates the need to remove the label, thus simplifying recycling, Mohan notes. The bottles will be available for purchase in select stores in the UK through March 2024.

The takeaway: This eye-catching activation — consumers will surely do double-takes when they see label-free bottles in stores for the first time — is a smart way for The Coca-Cola Company to call attention to its growing emphasis on reducing material waste across its brands.

