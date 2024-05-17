Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Hellmann’s promotes new Chipotle Mayo with Mayo Mani

To celebrate the launch of its new Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing, Hellmann’s has partnered with nail artist Sigourney Nuñez to create “the hottest manicure of the summer,” per a brand announcement. The Mayo Mani, as Hellmann’s calls it, is “a mayo white nail with a fiery orange rim and an accent nail adorned with Hellmann’s coquette-style blue bow.” To promote the new look and sauce, the Unilever-owned brand is hosting a free pop-up event for individuals 21 and up at La Contenta Oeste in New York City on May 17, where guests can receive a Mayo Mani and enjoy dishes created using Hellmann’s Chipotle Mayo — now available at retailers nationwide. Fans can also recreate the Mayo Mani at home by following a step-by-step tutorial available on the brand’s Instagram page.

Welch’s names Gordon Ramsay Chief Fruit Officer in its largest campaign ever

Welch’s Fruit Snacks just announced the appointment of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as its first-ever CFO, or Chief Fruit Officer, in a move meant to underscore the brand’s “unique position as the only Real Fruit Snacks, Made with Whole Fruit as the Main Ingredient,” per a brand statement. The partnership with Ramsay is part of the brand’s largest campaign to date, “Wholly Fruit,” that emphasizes Welch’s commitment to fruit ingredients as opposed to those that use “minimal fruit-related ingredients such as juice and concentrate to parade around as ‘fruit snacks.’” The campaign includes the brand’s first-ever TV commercial — two 30-second spots starring Ramsay — that will begin airing this summer across broadcast as well as digital and social channels.

Welly creates Happy Campers Kit to help kids and parents thrive during sleepaway camp

Welly Health PBC, the maker of Welly bandages, announced the launch of the Happy Campers Kit this week to “give parents peace of mind and help campers thrive during overnight camp,” per a brand statement. With contents curated in collaboration with celebrity mom Tiffani Thiessen, the limited-edition kit includes more than $400 worth of products in a brightly colored 30-inch-wide trunk. With Welly first-aid supplies, customized stationery, “Camp Parent” swag, hydration packets, stickers, vitamins, notebooks and more, the Happy Campers Kit is designed to help ensure a smooth transition to camp for both parents and kids. The kit was inspired by focus groups with camp directors, conducted in partnership with the American Camp Association (ACA), to “explore solutions and coping strategies for homesickness and ‘kidsickness’.” A limited number of kits will be available for purchase starting June 1 for $74 — and Welly will donate $150 to the ACA’s “Send a Child to Camp Fund” for every kit sold.

Oreos to release limited-edition Star Wars cookie packs

Mondelēz-owned Oreo just announced the release of special-edition Star Wars Oreo Cookies in collaboration with Lucasfilm. The collab includes a new package featuring original character artwork from illustrator Greg Hildebrandt and two cookie variations, with each pack containing a “single color crème that symbolizes either the dark side or light side of the Force,” per a brand statement. The twist? Until they open the package, fans won’t know whether they’re getting the dark side (represented by red crème and embossed images of characters such as a stormtrooper and Darth Vader) or the light side (blue crème with characters including Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia). The cookies will be available for presale starting May 30 at oreo.com, with nationwide rollout to retailers beginning June 10.

