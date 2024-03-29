Welcome to The Week in Generative AI, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news surrounding this rapidly evolving technology.

Adobe announces GenStudio, a new app focused on bringing marketers ‘brand-safe’ generative AI

As part of its annual Adobe Summit conference, Adobe just announced GenStudio, a new application focused on providing marketers “brand-safe” generative AI solutions in content creation and performance analytics processes, TechCrunch’s Frederic Lardinois reports. Currently, GenStudio assists marketers in creating social media posts, email campaigns and display ads, but the ultimate goal for the tool is “to be an end-to-end solution to help marketers tailor their content to different channels and audience segments,” Lardinois writes. By integrating GenStudio with other Adobe tools, such as Creative Cloud, Express and Firefly, users will be able to leverage existing brand assets to generate AI-powered content within brand guidelines.

See also: Adobe has announced numerous AI-related advancements in recent months, including a new generative AI audio creation and editing tool called Project Music GenAI Control. The company also rolled out Firefly generative AI features to the new beta version of the Express mobile app, as we noted in an earlier installment of The Week in Generative AI.

Amazon invests an additional $2.75 billion in AI startup Anthropic

Amazon just announced it will invest an additional $2.75 billion in AI startup Anthropic, marking the tech giant’s largest outside investment ever, CNBC’s Kate Rooney and Hayden Field report. With the move, Amazon looks to keep pace in the AI race and adds the amount to an initial $1.25 billion investment in Anthropic announced back in September. Anthropic’s chatbot Claude is regarded as a top competitor of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

See also: This $2.75 billion investment will make good on Amazon’s stated plan to invest a total of $4 billion for a minority stake in Anthropic, as we noted in the Sept. 29, 2023, edition of this column.

Hellmann’s launches AI-powered tool to help consumers discover their fridge’s meal potential

To help consumers reduce household food waste, Hellmann’s has launched Meal Reveal, an AI-powered tool developed in partnership with Google Cloud, Sustainable Brands reports. To use the tool, consumers simply need to scan the contents of their refrigerator with their mobile phone, and Meal Reveal will leverage Google Cloud’s Vertex AI to match ingredients to recipe suggestions. “Food waste is an unintended consequence of our busy lives, where we look in the fridge after a long day and see disparate ingredients but nothing to eat. We saw an opportunity here to create a straightforward, easy-to-use tool,” Hellmann’s Global VP Christina Bauer-Plank said in a statement.

The takeaway: Hellmann’s blazing the refrigerated AI trail wasn’t on our AI bingo card, but this tool is yet another example of how brands are finding creative ways to lean on the technology to make personalized recommendations.

Forbes CMO Network contributor explores how generative AI can help retail supply chains

In a post titled “How GenAI Can Help Retail Supply Chains Withstand Shocks,” Forbes CMO Network contributor Jill Standish says that generative AI “can potentially automate or augment a large proportion of the processes in supply chains” to optimize efficiency. That’s the case particularly in regard to supply chain nerve centers, she explains, where leveraging data and AI can help “retailers identify risks by providing deeper visibility into their network of suppliers and manufacturers.” Read the full piece here. (Related content from Quad: “AI is driving retail and CPG revenue growth, new survey says.”)

See also: A growing number of brands and retailers are enlisting the power of AI to enhance operational efficiency. For example, Ralph Lauren has reported early success with its AI-powered inventory management pilot, as we noted in an earlier installment of The Week in Direct-to-Consumer.

Microsoft Teams enhances Copilot AI features

Microsoft is improving its AI assistant Copilot within the Teams application, The Verge’s Tom Warren reports. In coming months, Copilot will combine spoken transcripts and written chats into a single view, enhancing meeting summaries, Warren explains, adding that Copilot will take notes during Teams calls automatically. Microsoft will also roll out additional Teams AI features designed to optimize hybrid meetings by switching cameras automatically to give remote participants the best view.

The takeaway: Since airing its splashy Copilot Super Bowl ad, Microsoft has been full speed ahead on integrating its AI helper across apps.

Further reading

AI tools and advancements:

AI regulation:

AI controversy:

AI trends: