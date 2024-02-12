Welcome to Research Pulse, a regular column from Quad Insights that highlights recent research into customers, culture, technology and other topics important to marketers.

Can artificial intelligence help your company grow? That’s the question hanging in the air more than a year after ChatGPT, Bard, Claude and other generative AI chatbots burst into the public consciousness.

The (dollar) signs point to yes, as the Magic 8 Ball might say.

Seven out of 10 retail and consumer packaged goods professionals say they believe AI has helped increase their annual revenue, citing initiatives in areas such as store analytics, advertising and inventory management, according to a new survey from advanced semiconductor manufacturer NVIDIA.

NVIDIA’s inaugural State of AI in Retail and CPG report consists of interviews with more than 400 leaders from the retail and consumer packaged goods industries. These two sectors, NVIDIA writes, “are poised to harness the power of AI to enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and drive growth” — more than almost any other.

Nearly the entire sample (98%) say they expect to invest more in the technology over the next 18 months, with half reporting that they see generative AI as transformational. The top use cases, ranked by survey results: