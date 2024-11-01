Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Fireball takes football rivalry to a new level with limited-edition Crierball Whisky, made from the tears of losing teams
Fireball just announced the coming launch of a new whisky called Crierball, a limited-edition offering “infused with the very essence of football rivalries: the tears of losing teams,” per a wry brand announcement. To create Crierball, the Sazerac-owned brand says it plans to have associates — outfitted in “Fireball Tear Collector” uniforms — stationed outside of stadiums at some of the most anticipated pro and collegiate rivalry games of the season, where they’ll encourage fans of the losing team to “donate their tears to a noble cause: the creation of Crierball Whisky.” Tears will be stored in sterile jars and transported to a facility for distillation, Fireball notes.
Previously: “Fireball releases ‘fiery’ bespoke hats, with secret whisky compartments,” from the April 19 edition of this column.
Johnsonville and actor Brian Baumgartner serve free sausages to Scranton, Pennsylvania residents in show of support for swing states
In a show of solidarity with the “politically overserved” people of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Johnsonville, along with actor Brian Baumgartner (Kevin from “The Office”), served up free sausage to locals on Wednesday (Oct. 29). Part of Johnsonville’s Swing State Sausage Support Plan, the event was in recognition of the immense political ad spend in swing states such as Pennsylvania, where $81 million has been spent by major campaigns in Scranton alone. Taking over the Lackawanna County Courthouse Square, Johnsonville gave away swag featuring phrases such as “Sausage Stands with Scranton” while Baumgartner grilled up sausage for hundreds of Scrantonites.
Previously: “Johnsonville reminds Americans to turn down the heat and ‘Keep It Juicy’ in new campaign,” from the April 12 edition of this column.
Stat of the week: $9.4 million
That’s the estimated amount that Mars-owned M&M’s spent on both Halloween- and non-Halloween-themed national linear TV ads in October — followed by Hershey’s at an estimated $8.6 million and Kinder at an estimated $7.1 million — according to TV measurement company iSpot, per Media Post. In total, candy brands spent approximately $59.8 million on national linear TV ads in October. (See more industry and marketing stats — plus three Halloween-themed bonus stats — in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
Simply Spiked Cranberry partners with Tyler Cameron for “Juicy Plus One” contest
To promote the launch of its new limited-time flavor Signature Cranberry, Simply Spiked just launched a contest for “those dreading showing up for holiday family dinners solo (again),” MediaPost’s Teresa Buyikian reports. Through the contest, dubbed “Juicy Plus One,” one winner will get the opportunity to take reality TV star Tyler Cameron (from “The Bachelor”) to a holiday family get-together (prior to Dec. 22). Now through Nov. 14, U.S. and Canadian residents ages 21 and up can enter for their chance to win at JuicyPlusOne.com, citing the reason they want to take Cameron as their plus-one — “as if to avoid single-shaming isn’t enough of a reason,” Buyikian writes.
REDCON1 relaunches popular ’80s energy drink Jolt Cola with a twist
’80s energy drink Jolt Cola is making a comeback with the help of sports nutrition brand REDCON1. The latter brand just announced that it’s reintroducing Jolt with “the same qualities that made it a household name, with a fresh twist tailored to the modern consumer.” The new Jolt will be available in 16-ounce cans in two exclusive, TBA flavors and will include 200 mg of natural caffeine as well as vitamins B6, B12 and B5 — and zero sugar. Fans looking to try it can join a waitlist at JoltCola.com. REDCON1 is also planning future Jolt brand extensions that include ready-to-drink pre-workout and energy shots.
