From the growth opportunity represented by retail media to the share of American adults who say Halloween is their favorite holiday, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

$8.5 billion

79%

The share of Americans who listen to podcasts on their smartphones, according to data from Digital Web Solutions, per eMarketer.

55 %

The share of consumers who say they base their grocery shopping decisions on promotions and discounts — with 76% of all shoppers using digital coupons, 64% participating in loyalty programs and 38% relying on retail apps — according to Swiftly’s latest “True Cost of a Grocery Shop” survey, per Chain Store Age.

88 million

The number of monthly active users now on Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, Samsung TV Plus, which every Samsung TV comes equipped with, per The Hollywood Reporter.

500,000

The number of loyalty points that the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card from Chase will award to 10 individuals who make the best case for why their dream group trip should be moved out of the planning stages and “into the real world” as part of the hotel chain’s “Bold Chat Court” promotion, per Brand Innovators.

< 1%

The approximate share of Netflix subscribers who play a game on the streaming app on a daily basis, despite the platform tripling its game offerings in the last year, according to new data from the streaming giant, per CNBC.

52.3%

The share of consumers who said they planned to begin their holiday shopping before November — a year-over-year increase of 8% — according to Coresight Research’s “Holiday 2024: US Consumer Survey and Retail Outlook,” per Drug Store News.

14.55 million

The average viewership through the first two games of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, according to Nielsen data, per The Associated Press.

76%

The share of consumers who browse social commerce platforms but then purchase through a retailer’s website, largely due to concerns around trust and security, according to AfterShip’s just-released “Shopper Sentiment Report.”

500

The number of new “food-forward” 7-Eleven stores that parent company Seven & i Holdings Co. plans to open between 2025 and 2027, per Nation’s Restaurant News. The “New Standard” stores are based on insight from 7-Eleven’s “Evolution” store concept — launched in Dallas in 2019 — which features in-store restaurants as well as premium products such as craft beer and wine.

PLUS: Three bonus Halloween stats, to bring our “Weekly 10” tally up to a spooky 13:

$11.6 billion

Projected Halloween spending this year — down from last year’s record $12.2 billion — according to an analysis by the National Retail Federation, per Retail Dive.

40%

The share of American adults who say Halloween is their favorite holiday, according to a survey by Ferrero North America by Golin in partnership with Dynata.

6.8