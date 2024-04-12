Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Coca-Cola and Marvel collaborate on new AR-enabled packaging, campaign

The Coca-Cola Company and Marvel have teamed up on Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes, a collaboration that includes limited-edition Coke package designs featuring 38 Marvel character illustrations, per a Walt Disney Company Statement. Heroes cans feature codes that when scanned “bring each character to life through augmented reality on Coca-Cola’s website,” Ad Age’s Jon Springer reports. The Marvel characters in AR interact with fans, creating “exclusive content that you wouldn’t see on film or on social,” Global Head of Creative Strategy and Content for Coca-Cola Islam ElDessouky told Springer. As part of the promotion, fans can win prizes such as Disney cruises, Marvel movie screenings and Disney+ subscriptions.

See also: “Coke Zero Sugar uses AI in expansion of its ‘Best Coke Ever?’ campaign,” as we noted in a recent edition of “The Week in Generative AI.”

Not Beer releases first non-alcoholic beer-inspired sparkling water

New sparkling water brand Not Beer, which is marketing itself as a “non-alcoholic drink that looks like a beer, feels like a beer but is actually sparkling water,” just announced plans to officially launch its product this month, Modern Retail’s Gabriela Barkho reports. Founder Dillon Dandurand was inspired to create Not Beer after seeing a Bud Light Next billboard that said ‘zero carbs,’ he told Barkho. “So I thought, at what point is this just water?” Using a reverse-osmosis purification system and electrolyte and mineral blend “to enhance taste and hydration,” Dandurand is attempting to capture in Not Beer a “bubble level that’s closer to beer” in a package reminiscent of beer.

See also: “Spirited choices: marketing non-alcoholic beverages in a boozy world,” from Quad Insights.

Johnsonville reminds Americans to turn down the heat and “Keep It Juicy” in new campaign

Sausage brand Johnsonville just launched a new campaign featuring the voice of actor Vince Vaughn in spots encouraging Americans to “Keep It Juicy” (as the campaign is called) — “to take a break, twist life’s dial to medium-low and share a meal with good, imperfect people,” per the campaign’s website. The campaign was released in conjunction with Johnsonville’s National Temperature Check, a new national survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by The Harris Poll. The survey revealed that people are exhausted by the anger and negativity in the country and are feeling less connected than ever. Through its campaign and “temperature check,” Johnsonville — which calls itself “the brand behind the ultimate hangout food” — hopes to inspire people to turn down the temperature and “reconnect with good people over good food.”

The takeaway: With 91% of respondents in Johnsonville’s survey indicating they don’t have to agree with someone on every issue to enjoy a meal together, the brand has found an unexpected way to position itself as a bridge-builder.

Miss Vickie’s celebrates nationwide retail launch with “Stroke of Goodness” art contest

To celebrate its nationwide U.S. retail launch, Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips kicked off its “Stroke of Goodness” art contest inspired by the watercolor illustrations on its packaging. Through April 24, fans in the U.S. can submit an original piece of art “inspired by their favorite Miss Vickie’s flavor” for the opportunity to have their artwork featured on a billboard in a high-traffic area “to make even a traffic jam a little more pleasant,” per a brand statement. The Frito-Lay brand has brought in a yet-to-be-announced special judge, known for “their love for art and snacking,” to help select the winning artwork. Eligible fans can enter by posting their artwork on Instagram with the hashtags #MissVickiesArt and #Contest, as well as tagging and following @MissVickiesUS.

The takeaway: User-generated content meets social media meets out-of-home in this innovative campaign from a beloved snack brand.

