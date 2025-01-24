Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Coors Light introduces Chill Face Roller to help football fans dealing with a post–Super Bowl case of the Mondays
Designed to complement its jokey limited-time offering Mondays Light (which we covered in the Jan. 17 edition of this column), Coors Light just debuted a new “one-of-a-kind face tool that ‘combines the popular beauty trend of face rolling with the unmistakable chill of a Coors Light,’” Food & Wine’s Stacey Leasca reports. Created to ensure the Monday after the Super Bowl is as chill as possible for football fans, the Coors Light Chill Face Roller — literally a can of Coors Light attached to a roller handle — can offer “multiple skincare benefits,” including improved circulation, reduced puffiness and boosted mood (though the brand, of course, guarantees none of those benefits). The gag product, along with other limited-edition Case of the Mondays merchandise, will be available at Shop.CoorsLight.com starting Jan. 27 at noon ET.
More football-focused promotions:
Stat of the week: 6%
That’s the percentage by which wine sales in the U.S. dropped between 2023 and 2024, according to data from SipSource, per RetailWire. (See more industry and marketing stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
More consumer insights: “Danone’s yogurt sales surge among US consumers using GLP-1 drugs” (Food Dive)
Slice relaunches as a functional soda brand
Slice Soda is getting reborn as a functional beverage, as Suja Life just announced the release of Slice Healthy. Originally launched in 1984, the 2025 incarnation of Slice now includes 5 grams of sugar or less; a “gutsy blend” of prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics; and no high-fructose corn syrup, per a brand announcement, which notes that Slice Healthy is sweetened with real fruit juice, organic stevia and organic cane sugar. Four flavors — Orange, Lemon Lime, Classic Cola and Grapefruit Spritz — are on sale at SliceSoda.com and at select Costco, Albertson’s and HEB locations nationwide, with exclusive flavors available at Target (Strawberry) and Albertson’s (Grape). Each 12-ounce can retails for $2.49.
Kind Snacks partners with “Summer House” stars to launch Gen Z–inspired “bed-rotting” sweepstakes and kits
Kind Snacks just launched a promotion designed to encourage consumers to set aside “some quality time to bed rot,” which the brand defines as “the mindful act of lying down to recharge and reset from the busy outside world,” per a brand announcement. (The “bed rotting” self-care trend blew up on TikTok in 2024.) Kind has partnered with Bravo “Summer House” stars Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula (aka the “Queens of Bed Rotting”) to launch the Kindest Bed Rotting Experience sweepstakes. Fans in select states can enter for a chance to win a one-night hotel stay and a curated selection of Kind products by visiting Kindestbedrotting.com — or they can purchase a Kindest Bed Rotting Essentials Kit on Kind’s TikTok Shop for $39.99. Each kit features a hoodie for two — for “two bed-rotting besties” — along with Kind bars.
Band-Aid brings back tin packaging to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its “Stuck on You” jingle
