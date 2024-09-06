Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Hefty releases Kickoff Cups Kits to help spark connection among football fans
Just in time for football season, Hefty Cups, “The Official Cup of Tailgating,” launched its new Hefty Kickoff Cups Kits this week to help football fans make the most of tailgate season, per a brand statement. Designed to bridge “the gap between seasoned fans and celebrity spotters,” each kit includes 32 cups in four bright colors emblazoned with one of eight conversation starters in small print. Prompts range from the basic (“What’s an iconic football moment you’ll never forget?”) to the random (“Sorry, I don’t speak football, but I do speak ___.”). The kits are about “breaking the ice and sparking engaging interactions at tailgates and watch parties,” says Courtney Bednar, Director of Marketing and Innovation at Hefty Tableware.
CLR launches new campaign demonstrating the connection between cleaning and romance
CLR Brands just announced a new campaign that emphasizes the “unexpected connection between cleaning and romance,” per a brand statement. Inspired by a March 2024 survey in which 65% of people said they find their partners more attractive when they’re doing chores, the campaign demonstrates how using CLR products “can transform an ordinary task into opportunities for fun, shared experiences for couples.” The campaign aligns with the launch of CLR’s new Calcium, Lime & Rust 22-ounce trigger bottle and is targeted at a younger demographic. Created in partnership with Quad’s creative agency Betty and media agency Rise, the campaign from the Jelmar-owned brand includes humorous TV spots (in 30-second and 15-second versions) as well as display and social advertising.
Stat of the week: 3,800
That’s the number of Capri Sun drink pouches — a pallet’s worth, to be exact — that the brand is offering customers for the bargain price of $250 at select Walmart stores as part of a promotion meant to quash online rumors that it’s doing away with its foil-pouch packaging, per Brand Innovators. In 2025, Capri Sun will launch a single-serve bottle version of its beverages targeted at adults, but the foil-pouch version that kids love will still be available.
Maybelline New York launches new campaign with refreshed jingle
Maybelline New York just announced the launch of a new campaign that includes an updated take on its “Maybe It’s Maybelline” jingle. Featuring the brand’s global brand ambassadors Gigi Hadid, Storm Reid, Peggy Gou and Shay Mitchell, the campaign includes the refreshed brand melody, “capturing the essence of New York City while playing into the city’s dynamic energy and distinctive sounds,” per a Maybelline New York statement. The new “Maybe It’s Maybelline” jingle will be featured throughout the campaign, which kicks off this month, as well as future creative. (The first iteration of the jingle appeared in a 1991 commercial for the brand’s Finish Matte.)
Gorton’s Seafood debuts merch collection
Gorton’s Seafood, perhaps best known for its fish sticks, is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a new merchandise collection that targets Gen Z consumers, Fast Company’s Grace Snelling reports. The merch includes graphic tees and sweatshirts, a tote bag, a fish stick beach towel, a bucket hat and more.
Hormel and Cinnamon Toast Crunch partner for limited-time co-branded bacon
Hormel Foods just announced a collaboration with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Hormel Black Label Bacon has joined forces with the General Mills cereal brand to release the first-ever co-branded bacon, featuring “a crisp, sugary crust with a delicious balance of cinnamon, sugar, salt and savory bacon taste,” per a brand statement. The Black Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bacon is created using the cereal’s Cinnadust seasoning blend, which is rubbed into Hormel’s thick-cut bacon. The limited-edition offering will be available at select Walmart locations beginning Sept. 16 and will roll out to Kroger stores within a few weeks.
