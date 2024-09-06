Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Hefty releases Kickoff Cups Kits to help spark connection among football fans

Just in time for football season, Hefty Cups, “The Official Cup of Tailgating,” launched its new Hefty Kickoff Cups Kits this week to help football fans make the most of tailgate season, per a brand statement. Designed to bridge “the gap between seasoned fans and celebrity spotters,” each kit includes 32 cups in four bright colors emblazoned with one of eight conversation starters in small print. Prompts range from the basic (“What’s an iconic football moment you’ll never forget?”) to the random (“Sorry, I don’t speak football, but I do speak ___.”). The kits are about “breaking the ice and sparking engaging interactions at tailgates and watch parties,” says Courtney Bednar, Director of Marketing and Innovation at Hefty Tableware. More brand promotions: “The StoryGraph Elevates the Experience of Indulging in Ferrero Rocher Chocolate” (Little Black Book)

CLR launches new campaign demonstrating the connection between cleaning and romance

Stat of the week: 3,800

That’s the number of Capri Sun drink pouches — a pallet’s worth, to be exact — that the brand is offering customers for the bargain price of $250 at select Walmart stores as part of a promotion meant to quash online rumors that it’s doing away with its foil-pouch packaging, per Brand Innovators. In 2025, Capri Sun will launch a single-serve bottle version of its beverages targeted at adults, but the foil-pouch version that kids love will still be available.

Maybelline New York launches new campaign with refreshed jingle

Gorton’s Seafood debuts merch collection