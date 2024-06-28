Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Nestlé launches online informational and product hub targeting GLP-1 medication users

Nestlé Health Science, a global business unit within Nestlé, this week announced the launch of a new online resource designed to provide “support for individuals on their weight management journey, including those using GLP-1 medications,” per a company statement. GLP-1nutrition.com offers nutritional information and insights from experts, a community platform where members can share their experiences and offer support, and access to personalized diet and lifestyle recommendations. The hub also sells a selection of Nestlé products that are broken down by category and focused on specific areas of need for GLP-1 medication users, such as muscle mass and gut health. Aligned with Nestlé’s “Good Food, Good Life” mission, the site follows the debut of a new food line from Nestlé USA called Vital Pursuit, designed with GLP-1 users in mind. (Read more about Vital Pursuit in the May 24 edition of this column.) See also: “Conagra is Altering its Products in Response to GLP-1 Popularity” (Trend Hunter)

White Claw releases a cooler in partnership with T-Pain that alerts users when their White Claw is running low

White Claw just announced a partnership with rapper T-Pain “to help ensure no cooler goes empty this Fourth of July weekend,” per a brand statement. Together, they introduced the Claw Cooler, a battery-powered, temperature-controlled cooler equipped with waterproof Bluetooth speakers and sensors that keep track of the supply of White Claw; when it’s running low, the Claw Cooler alerts users by text and prompts them to order more through DoorDash, which is offering free delivery on White Claw products through the July 4th holiday. (T-Pain shows how it works in this YouTube video.) The brand is giving new and existing members of its loyalty program, White Claw Shore Club, the chance to win their own Claw Cooler along with a $1,000 gift card to stock it. See also: “Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Airstream Want to Give You a Weekend on ‘Stayman Island’” (Food & Wine)

Heinz partners with Kate Spade New York on capsule collection

Heinz and Kate Spade New York just announced the release of a limited-edition capsule collection designed to capture the spirit of each brand — “Heinz’s beloved iconography and unmistakable ketchup red color and Kate Spade New York’s colorful, iconic and joyful styles,” per a Kraft Heinz Company statement. The summer collection includes apparel and accessories ranging from totes and pouches (think 3D ketchup bag) to T-shirts and keychains. Described as “condiment couture” by Megan Lang, Head of Global Heinz Brand Communications and Creativity, Heinz x Kate Spade New York is available at select Kate Spade New York locations and department stores, as well at katespade.com, with prices ranging from $45 to $398. Previously: “Kraft Heinz brings its iconic ketchup to consumers’ walls with new paint color,” from an earlier edition of this column.

Voodoo Ranger launches campaign to help fans find the Tall Boy of their dreams

New Belgium Brewing just announced a new campaign from its Voodoo Ranger brand focused on IPA lovers who are tired of the current dating scene. Through its new online destination TallBoysOnly.com — “the #1 dating site for finding the 19.2oz can of your dreams,” per a brand statement — Voodoo Ranger is highlighting the breadth of its tall boy selection. Featuring profiles of each variety, from the brand’s Juice Force imperial IPA to its tropical IPA Tropic Force, TallBoysOnly.com is making “finding a Tall Boy to crush … easier than ever.” The brand is also saving fans from bad dates through its new Bad Date Hotline, which consumers can text and “Voodoo Ranger will call you with an ‘emergency’ phone call and a wild excuse to ditch your date if it’s going south quickly.” To help redeem their night, Voodoo Ranger, in partnership with Cash App, will gift random bad-date escapees $5 to buy themselves a Voodoo Ranger Tall Boy. The brand is also helping fans attract their “IPA BAE” with a limited-edition IPA-scented cologne called Eau De Hops that’s inspired by the flavor notes of its beer; it’s available for $50 at the Voodoo Ranger Vootique. Previously: “Busch Light partners with dating app Plenty of Fish to promote its limited-release Fishing Cans,” from an earlier edition of this column.