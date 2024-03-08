Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Busch Light partners with dating app Plenty of Fish to promote its limited-release Fishing Cans

Busch Light announced that it’s teaming up with dating app Plenty of Fish to launch the Fish Pic Badge, “which members can add to their profiles to celebrate and connect over their shared love of fishing,” per a company statement. The launch comes as the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand releases its annual limited-edition Fishing Cans and highlights a recent survey conducted by Plenty of Fish indicating that 25% of the dating app’s members said they are more likely to DM someone if their profile features a fish photo. As part of the partnership, the companies are giving U.S.-based singles 21 and up the chance to win a fish-lovers prize bundle, which includes Busch Light fishing merch, a three-month subscription to Plenty of Fish and money for a first date.

The takeaway: We didn’t have a beer brand and a dating app on our co-marketing bingo card, but these days anything is possible when it comes to brand collabs.

Dove launches initiative to combat anti-aging pressures among young girls

Dove just announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at reducing appearance anxiety in young girls that can lead them “to adopt unnecessary anti-aging skincare regimens before they’ve even grown up,” per a company statement. The beauty brand is partnering with “powerful TikTok voices,” including talk show host (and former child star) Drew Barrymore, to foster awareness of the issue. The brand also created a resource called “The Gen A Anti-Aging Talk” on TikTok to aid parents and caregivers in having conversations about these pressures.

The move by the Unilever-owned brand is in response to an online survey conducted by Edelman DXI on behalf of Dove indicating that approximately half of young girls, ages 10-17, expect to worry more about their appearance as they age.

The takeaway: Building on the success of its 20-year-old Self-Esteem Project, Dove is tackling the issue of appearance anxiety while tapping into the Gen Alpha audience by positioning itself as a beauty brand that cares.

Pepsi rolls out brand refresh worldwide with giant digital installations

Pepsi just formally announced the rollout of its latest brand refresh — the first in 14 years — to the global market. Initially launched in the U.S. last year to coincide with the brand’s 125th anniversary, the new design was unveiled across 120 countries starting on March 1, Progressive Grocer’s Lynn Petram reports, with digital installations appearing above iconic landmarks around the world, including London’s O2 Arena. Pepsi’s new logo blends “equity from Pepsi’s past whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi,” per a PepsiCo statement.

The takeaway: Pepsi is using its brand refresh to remind consumers of its iconic status and cultural relevance — while garnering buzz with a wide range of Instagram-ready photo ops.

Diageo to launch Don Julio Apple Vision Pro app to bring Mexican tequila culture to the world

Diageo North America announced the creation of its inaugural Apple Vision Pro experience this week to promote the company’s tequila brand Don Julio through “immersive storytelling,” per a company statement. The first Apple Vision Pro app from a beverage company, according to Diageo, the Tequila Don Julio experience was developed in partnership with Trigger XR. Launching this spring, it allows users to travel virtually to Mexico to experience “the people, places and processes behind the brand” and the legacy of founder Don Julio González, who got his start with tequila in 1942. Through the visionOS app, users 21 and up can explore all steps in the Don Julio–making process: harvesting the agave, baking the piñas, distilling the liquid and aging the tequila. Diageo plans to release additional iterations of the app featuring guided tastings, mixology demonstrations and cultural experiences.

The takeaway: Diageo is leveraging VR technology and the hype around the Apple Vision Pro to create additional engagement paths with consumers — while also getting to flex about being a marketing innovator.

