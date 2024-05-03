Welcome to The Week in Direct-to-Consumer, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that sums up the latest news in the DTC space.

KFC collaborates with Life is Good to launch limited-edition apparel collection

KFC has launched a limited-edition apparel line in collaboration with self-described “positive lifestyle brand” Life is Good, Marketing Daily’s Teresa Buyikian reports. Consisting of t-shirts and hats, the direct-to-consumer KFC x Life is Good collection features Jake, Life is Good’s stick-figure mascot, KFC’s red-and-white-striped bucket and lighthearted captions — for instance, “Life is Finger Lickin’ Good” and “Bucket List,” Buyikian notes. The collection is available on KFCShop.com and lifeisgood.com.

DTC fragrance brand Snif grows partnership with Ulta Beauty

DTC fragrance brand Snif just announced the launch of its products in all Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, expanding its partnership with the beauty retailer from 539 locations to over 1,350, Retail Dive’s Howard Ruben reports. Founded in 2020, Snif’s products boast witty names and cheeky descriptions, such as a $25 fragrance called Tart Deco that asks, “Why be a snack when you can be a dessert?”

UrbanStems expands partnership with Walmart GoLocal ahead of Mother’s Day

DTC flower retailer UrbanStems has expanded its partnership with Walmart GoLocal — the retail giant’s fulfillment and delivery service provider — to boost its same-day delivery footprint ahead of Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 12 in the U.S.), Retail Brew’s Erin Cabrey reports. The expansion means that same-day flower delivery is now available in seven major urban areas, with Dallas and Miami among those just added. “In the last couple of years, [UrbanStems] has been more focused on its original ethos around the speed and reliability of same-day delivery,” Cabrey writes.

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade’s Sun Day Red launches debut collection

Tiger Woods and golf brand TaylorMade’s new DTC golf and athletic apparel brand Sun Day Red launched its debut collection this week, Ad Age’s Jon Springer reports. The collection, dubbed “The Hunt,” features men’s golf apparel and accessories with designs that Woods will sport in the upcoming PGA Championship from May 16-19, Springer notes, adding that the brand’s range of “athluxury” products includes “elegant activewear with prices as high as $500 for a sweater.” The collection is available online. Read the full story here.

