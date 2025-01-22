From record holiday retail sales to the projected growth of digital live sports viewing, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

4%

The year-over-year growth in retail sales during the 2024 holiday season (November through December) for a record-setting total of $994.1 billion, according to a just-released analysis from the National Retail Federation, per Store Brands. (See more from Quad Insights: “2024 holiday shopping trends recap: 8 takeaways for marketers”)

59%

The share of U.S. consumers who prefer email as a marketing medium vs. 18% for social media, according to a new Optimove survey, per MediaPost. That said, 70% of respondents say they’ve unsubscribed from up to three brands’ emails over the previous three-month period due to email marketing overload.

$8 billion

The estimated amount that TikTok generated in ad revenue in the U.S. in 2024, according to analyst firm Omdia’s Senior Research Director María Rua Aguete, per Variety.

50 million

The number of views that “Beast Games,” Amazon Prime Video’s new reality competition show hosted by YouTube star MrBeast, racked up in its first 25 days, breaking streaming records, per Forbes.

83%

The share of U.S. consumers who feel undervalued by brands they say they’re loyal to, according to a new report from SAP Emarsys, per Women’s Wear Daily.

89%