The holidays were in fact pretty happy for marketers and retailers, according to all the data that’s been coming in.

For instance, a preliminary Mastercard SpendingPulse tally shows that retailers (including restaurants) saw a 3.8% year-over-year (YoY) increase in sales across in-store and online between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 — slightly higher than the National Retail Federation’s projected maximum growth of 3.5%.

To get a fuller picture of the 2024 holiday shopping cycle — and what the season’s trends could mean for the year ahead — here are eight key takeaways for marketers: