Coors Light debuts Mondays Light to help football fans face “the day after the Big Game”
In a nod to football fans, Coors Light just announced the launch of limited-time packaging, and a temporary name change, “designed to bring chill to one of the worst Mondays of the year — the day after the Big Game,” per a brand announcement. With 60% of Americans and Canadians saying they’re likely to have a “case of the Mondays” on Feb. 10, per a survey from Talker Research, Coors Light plans to help fans cope by “turning a case of the Mondays into a literal case of beer with Mondays Light.” Mondays Light will be available in 12-packs at retailers nationwide until supplies last, but fans can also enter to win a case via Instagram following the airing of Coors Light’s Super Bowl ad on Feb. 9.
Sweet Loren’s and Barbie release Valentine’s Day cookie collab
Allergen-free baked goods brand Sweet Loren’s and Barbie have teamed up to launch a limited-edition Barbie-inspired, heart-shaped cookie in time for Valentine’s Day, Food & Wine’s Stacey Leasca reports. Free of the top 14 allergens (including gluten, nuts, dairy and egg) — and colored using beets rather than artificial dyes — Sweet Loren’s x Barbie Heart-Shaped Sugar Cookies are priced at $6.99 for a pack of 12 pre-cut, ready-to-bake cookies. They’re available now at Sweetlorens.com and select grocery stores nationwide.
Stat of the week: 38%
That’s the percentage by which UK-based alcohol-free spirits brand CleanCo’s U.S. revenue rose last year, per The Spirits Business. The brand sold more than 300,000 bottles in the U.S. through retailers including Walmart, Meijer and Jewel-Osco. (See more industry and marketing stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10 from Quad Insights.)
Hidden Valley Ranch celebrates new bottle design with a Pizza Hut pizza autographed by Eli Manning
To celebrate the launch of its new Easy Squeeze bottle, Hidden Valley Ranch is partnering with Pizza Hut and former NFL quarterback Eli Manning to create the Hidden Valley Ranch Signature Pizza. One fan will win a Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza autographed in ranch dressing by Manning — using “the precision and control of the new Hidden Valley Ranch Easy Squeeze” — and encased/preserved in resin. That winner, along with 10 runners-up, will receive a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch and Pizza Hut pizza. Between now and the Super Bowl kickoff on Feb. 9, fans can enter to win via Instagram by sharing downloadable images (all available here) with specified hashtags. Hidden Valley’s new Easy Squeeze will be available in 16-ounce and 24-ounce bottles at retailers nationwide beginning in March.
Dave’s Killer Bread debuts new snacking innovation in six flavors
Dave’s Killer Bread just unveiled Dave’s Killer Bread Snack Bites, an “on-the-go” snack that offers the “same whole-grain nutrition and simple ingredients… with a crunchy texture,” per a brand announcement. Made with organic nuts, grains and seeds, the bites are meant to be enjoyed on their own or added to dishes such as soup