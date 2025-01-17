Coors Light debuts Mondays Light to help football fans face “the day after the Big Game”

In a nod to football fans, Coors Light just announced the launch of limited-time packaging, and a temporary name change, “designed to bring chill to one of the worst Mondays of the year — the day after the Big Game,” per a brand announcement. With 60% of Americans and Canadians saying they’re likely to have a “case of the Mondays” on Feb. 10, per a survey from Talker Research, Coors Light plans to help fans cope by “turning a case of the Mondays into a literal case of beer with Mondays Light.” Mondays Light will be available in 12-packs at retailers nationwide until supplies last, but fans can also enter to win a case via Instagram following the airing of Coors Light’s Super Bowl ad on Feb. 9.

