Coors and Wrangler partner on limited-edition Beer Wash Jeans

Dove expands Dove Self-Esteem Project with Blippi partnership



Quote of the week:

“A lot of brands are looking at experiential marketing through the lens of only inviting influencers…. We also want to make sure that we’re driving liquid to lips and sampling and awareness with our consumers, who may not be influencers, but who may be just normal seniors in college or postgrad students.”

—Kathleen Braine, CMO of 818 Tequila, speaking with Marketing Brew’s Katie Hicks about the brand’s attempts to “democratize” the influencer experience with its College Bar Tour

Chameleon adds Girl Scout S’mores to limited-edition RTD cold-brew latte lineup

