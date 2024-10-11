Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Coors and Wrangler partner on limited-edition Beer Wash Jeans
Coors Banquet and Wrangler just announced that they’ve joined forces to bring fans, yes, Beer Wash Jeans. “The first and only Wrangler denim washed in Coors,” per a joint statement, the collaboration is a recognition of the brands’ overlapping audiences and the fact that “everyone has spilled a little beer on their jeans before.” Bringing together Western beer and Western apparel for a “Banquet spin on the classic Wrangler Cowboy Cut jean,” Beer Wash Jeans offer “a soft, comfortable feel and a timeless, vintage look,” complete with a Coors Banquet bottle opener on the tag and a patch kit. To celebrate the limited-edition collaboration, the Molson Coors brand and Wrangler are giving away 200 pairs of Beer Wash Jeans; fans 21 and up can enter between now and Oct. 21 at beerwashjeans.com.
Previously: “Coors Light partners with top artists for new music platform ‘Chilled Amplified,’” from the May 10 edition of this column.
More notable brand collabs:
Dove expands Dove Self-Esteem Project with Blippi partnership
Marking International Day of the Girl (Oct. 11), Dove has kicked off an expansion of its Dove Self-Esteem Project (DSEP) focused on supporting girls as young as 4 years old through a partnership with live-action preschool brand Blippi. Based on research Dove conducted in partnership with the Centre for Appearance Research (CAR) showing that 25% of girls aged 4 to 6 say they dislike something about their appearance, the new program aims to help girls build confidence from an early age, per a brand statement. Through a new series of Blippi episodes, created in collaboration with CAR experts, the Dove Self-Esteem Project hopes to “inspire dynamic conversations that empower kids and encourage a positive self-image.” The DSEP x Blippi series is available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Blippi’s YouTube channel, with additional downloadable resources available at Blippi.com/Dove.
Quote of the week:
“A lot of brands are looking at experiential marketing through the lens of only inviting influencers…. We also want to make sure that we’re driving liquid to lips and sampling and awareness with our consumers, who may not be influencers, but who may be just normal seniors in college or postgrad students.”
—Kathleen Braine, CMO of 818 Tequila, speaking with Marketing Brew’s Katie Hicks about the brand’s attempts to “democratize” the influencer experience with its College Bar Tour
Chameleon adds Girl Scout S’mores to limited-edition RTD cold-brew latte lineup
Chameleon Organic Coffee just announced the launch of the latest flavor in its Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Cold-Brew Latte line: Girl Scout S’mores. Like other flavors in its limited-edition Girl Scout canned latte offering — which also includes Thin Mints, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Coconut Caramel — Girl Scout S’mores is inspired by “America’s beloved Girl Scout Cookies,” per a brand announcement. Blended with Chameleon’s French roast cold-brew coffee, the new beverage is available in 8-ounce cans for $2.99 each at Whole Foods Market or online at ChameleonCoffee.com and Amazon.
Airheads introduces cherry-scented foot spray for trick-or-treaters’ “stinky feet”
As an apt response to the age-old Halloween greeting “Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat!,” Airheads just announced that it’s launching its very own cherry-scented foot spray, per a brand statement. The limited-edition spray comes in a large red foot-shaped package and smells “just like an Airhead Cherry bar” — and it’s meant to acknowledge the many miles kids walk “on a mission for candy, from which they return with two very stinky feet,” per a brand statement. The Perfetti Van Melle–owned brand will be giving away a limited number of foot sprays to fans every day Oct. 14-18, between 12 and 1 p.m., through airheadsfootspray.com.
