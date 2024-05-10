Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Coors Light partners with top artists for new music platform “Chilled Amplified”

Coors Light this week announced the launch of a new music platform “to help drinkers discover the chilliest places in music.” The platform, called “Chilled Amplified,” connects listeners with artists across genres, including country music star Lainey Wilson, hip-hop artist LL Cool J, indie rock group Mt. Joy, and producer and reggaeton artist Tainy. To celebrate the launch and help fans “chill like their favorite artists,” the Molson Coors–owned brand is selling limited-edition Backstage Six-Packs — “unique collections of backstage essentials curated by each of the Coors Light musicians.” The Coors Light x Lainey Wilson Six-Pack dropped May 8 (for $300 fans get a “Red Truck” rug, an artist-inspired blue sweatsuit and more), with additional Six-Packs to be released in the coming weeks. The “Chill Amplified” campaign also features limited-edition packaging and the chance to win VIP experiences such as premium tickets and meet-and-greets with Coors Light’s roster of artists.

Previously: “Coors Light launches campaign to better connect with music fans,” from a recent edition of The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods.

Instacart partners with NBCUniversal to serve CPG advertisers

Instacart this week announced a partnership with NBCUniversal to create more opportunities for CPG advertisers to better reach customers via connected TV (CTV). “CPG brands will be able to engage the next generation of grocery shoppers in a highly engaging environment,” President of NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships Alison Levin said in a statement. The move builds on an existing partnership between the two companies through which NBCUniversal’s Peacock became Instacart’s first official streaming partner.

Previously: “Instacart expands advertising solutions via Caper Carts,” from the Jan. 12 edition of The Week in Retail.

Athletic Brewing promotes new campaign by rewarding consumers who “Ask For Athletic”

To promote the launch of its new “Ask For Athletic” campaign, non-alcoholic (NA) beer brand Athletic Brewing Company is picking up the tab for consumers 21 and up, across 39 states, who order one of Athletic’s NA beers at a bar or restaurant on May 16, per a company statement. Dubbed “Ask For Athletic Day,” the promotion is set to take place during American Craft Beer Week (May 13-19) and will allow customers to upload a bar or restaurant receipt to itsathletic.com to be reimbursed up to $7. The brand’s largest campaign to date, “Ask For Athletic” spans out-of-home, TV, audio, digital and more.

See also: “Spirited choices: marketing non-alcoholic beverages in a boozy world,” a recent Quad Insights article.

Clif Bar launches “The Most Important Ingredient is You” campaign

Mondelēz-owned brand Clif Bar just announced the launch of a new integrated advertising campaign called “The Most Important Ingredient is You.” Inspired by interviews with Clif Bar fans and featuring Clif athletes such as Frances Tiafoe, Sophia Smith and Breanna Stewart, as well as everyday people, the campaign “aims to put the individual in the spotlight.” Rolling out in the U.S. and Canada with video/TV ads, social media content, influencer activations and display ads, the campaign “champions the individual as an integral part of every Clif-fueled activity, whether it’s going for a hike, taking a spin on a bike or playing pick-up basketball,” Clif Bar Director of Partnerships and Activation Brooke Donberg said.

