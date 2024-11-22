Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Hefty encourages people to take a “Trash Time Out” with its new campaign and website

Welch’s will offer FruitSide Assistance to help make Thanksgiving family road trips “sweeter”



In an effort to take some of the stress out of the holidays, Welch’s Fruit Snacks just announced the launch of FruitSide Assistance — an initiative focused on making family road trips “smoother, sweeter and more enjoyable” — per a Welch’s announcement. In the wake of 83% of parents in a recent Talker Research survey agreeing that the “key to successful holiday travel with their kids is a robust roster of snacks,” Welch’s will offer assistance on what’s expected to be the busiest travel day of the year: Nov. 26 (the day before Thanksgiving). On that day, travelers on select routes can grab a free FruitSide Assistance kit that includes a range of items to help save the day — from Welch’s Fruit Snacks to a branded fruit-shaped squishy toy to coloring books. Routes will include I-95 between New York City and Boston, I-5 between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and I-55 between Chicago and St. Louis; travelers can follow the brand’s social media accounts for exact distribution locations. Previously: “Welch’s names Gordon Ramsay Chief Fruit Officer in its largest campaign ever,” from the May 17 edition of this column. More brand activations: “Pop-Tarts will send another edible mascot to ‘mouth heaven’ at bowl game” (Marketing Dive)

Stat of the week: $400 million

Pepperidge Farm releases holiday-themed cookie jar collab with Rachel Antonoff

Hidden Valley Ranch takes holiday cards to another level with a “hidden” treat

