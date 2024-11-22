Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Hefty encourages people to take a “Trash Time Out” with its new campaign and website
Understanding that no matter how busy you are this holiday season, you still have to take out the trash, Hefty just launched a new campaign focused on transforming the “mundane task into a mindfulness opportunity,” per a brand announcement. Based on research published in Frontiers in Psychology showing that spending just 10 minutes outside helps “significantly alleviate stress and improve happiness,” Hefty’s “Trash Time Out” campaign centers on a new website designed to help users manage holiday stress. TrashTimeOut.com features a range of relaxation and stress management tools, including guided meditations, breathing exercises and a “rage timer” to help “turn a chore into a much-needed escape.”
Previously: “Hefty releases Kickoff Cups Kits to help spark connection among football fans,” from the Sept. 6 edition of this column.
More brand campaigns and promotions:
- “Ferrero Rocher teams up with Jennifer Love Hewitt on ‘Add Your Golden Touch’ campaign” (Drug Store News)
- “Knorr Proves ‘Effort Is Everything’ in Hilarious Celebration of Holiday Cooking Fails” (DesignRush)
- ICYMI: “Watch: ‘Undercover agents’ sneak Pepsi into McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s” (Campaign US)
Welch’s will offer FruitSide Assistance to help make Thanksgiving family road trips “sweeter”
In an effort to take some of the stress out of the holidays, Welch’s Fruit Snacks just announced the launch of FruitSide Assistance — an initiative focused on making family road trips “smoother, sweeter and more enjoyable” — per a Welch’s announcement. In the wake of 83% of parents in a recent Talker Research survey agreeing that the “key to successful holiday travel with their kids is a robust roster of snacks,” Welch’s will offer assistance on what’s expected to be the busiest travel day of the year: Nov. 26 (the day before Thanksgiving). On that day, travelers on select routes can grab a free FruitSide Assistance kit that includes a range of items to help save the day — from Welch’s Fruit Snacks to a branded fruit-shaped squishy toy to coloring books. Routes will include I-95 between New York City and Boston, I-5 between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and I-55 between Chicago and St. Louis; travelers can follow the brand’s social media accounts for exact distribution locations.
Previously: “Welch’s names Gordon Ramsay Chief Fruit Officer in its largest campaign ever,” from the May 17 edition of this column.
More brand activations:
Stat of the week: $400 million
That’s the amount that Electrolit is investing in a new 600,000-square-foot production facility in Waco, Texas, per Food Dive. Projected to open in early 2026, the factory will be the first U.S.-based facility opened by the Mexican hydration beverage brand.
More CPG investments:
- “Anheuser-Busch plans $14 million upgrade of Houston brewery” (Houston Business Journal)
- “Nestlé invests $150M to expand South Carolina frozen food plant” (Food Dive)
Pepperidge Farm releases holiday-themed cookie jar collab with Rachel Antonoff
Pepperidge Farm just announced the ultimate cookie-inspired collaboration to celebrate the holidays: the Pepperidge Farm x Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection. In this limited-edition offering, Antonoff, a fashion designer, offers a modern interpretation of the classic toile de Jouy design, “with playful nods to the Pepperidge Farm holiday cookie collection,” per a Campbell Soup Company announcement. The design, color and theme of each ceramic jar is an ode to a different Pepperidge Farm cookie variety, including Chessman (gold), Thin & Crispy Peppermint Cocoa (green), Linzer (winter blue) and Milano Slices Peppermint (classic red) — all in a shape reminiscent of the brand’s cookie bag. The Pepperidge Farm x Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection is available through today (Nov. 22) at PepperidgeFarmHoliday.com for $50 per jar, while supplies last.
Previously: “Goldfish temporarily rebrands to remind consumers it’s ‘not just for kids,’” from the October 25 edition of this column.
More brand partnerships and collabs:
- “Wolverine and Jarritos unite to celebrate heritage and flavor with limited-edition Trade Wedge Boot” (MR Magazine)
- “Nutella partners with Hallmark Channel this holiday season” (Bake Magazine)
- “Boursin Cheese teams with Chrissy Teigen” (Dairy Foods Magazine)
Hidden Valley Ranch takes holiday cards to another level with a “hidden” treat
Hidden Valley Ranch just released an unexpected upgrade to traditional holiday cards with the release of its new “Hidden” Hidden Valley Ranch Holiday Card Collection. The limited-edition collection includes eight cards featuring images of holiday-themed ranch-dressing dishes (e.g., a mashed-potato snowman with ranch earmuffs, a french fry Christmas tree with ranch tinsel) — each with a hidden serving of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing (a packet tucked into the back of the card). For $18, ranch lovers can purchase the collection now at Hidden Valley’s website, while supplies last.
See also: Hidden Valley collaborates with Burt’s Bees on a cobranded Ranch Dippers lip balm set in “10 surprising brand collaborations — from the amusing to the absurd,” from Quad Insights.
More holiday-themed launches and promotions:
- “Fireball’s Slappable Whisky Stocking Helps to Alleviate Holiday Stress” (Trend Hunter)
- “STōK Cold Brew creates Peppermint Mocha-themed swimwear” (Beverage Industry)
- “Miller Lite’s New YuleLager Is the Fireplace Keg Combo You Never Knew You Needed” (Food & Wine)
- “Kit Kat Launches Festive New Santa Treat, the Brand’s First Seasonal Shape” (People)
- “Chips Ahoy! Brings Back Hot Cocoa Chewy Cookies for the Holidays” (Trend Hunter)
- “Jose Cuervo launches limited-edition Mistletoe Margarita” (FoodBev Media)
Johnnie Walker partners with artist James Jean on limited-edition Blue Label release
Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker just announced its second collaboration with Asian-American visual artist James Jean on a Lunar New Year design for Johnnie Walker Blue Label that “pays homage to the traditions of Lunar New Year but adds a future-facing design twist,” per a brand announcement. Following last year’s design for the Year of the Dragon, Jean worked with the Diageo-owned brand to create a “dynamic interpretation of 2025’s Zodiac animal,” the snake. Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Snake portrays three snakes — symbolizing wisdom, intelligence and intuition, as well as past, present and future — while a snake shedding its skin represents “the idea of renewal and growth,” Jean says. The limited-edition design is available globally in select markets.
Previously:
- “Johnnie Walker owner Diageo launches AI-enabled whisky tasting experience,” from the Nov. 8 edition of this column.
- “Johnnie Walker partners with Perfect Moment on limited-edition skiwear collection inspired by its new Blue Label Ice Chalet,” from the Oct. 18 edition of this column.
More beverage partnerships and launches:
- “Coors Banquet capitalizes on ‘Yellowstone’ partnership amid sales growth” (Marketing Dive)
- “The Deko Cocktails Gift Box Pairs Signature Serves with Garnishes” (Trend Hunter)
- “Lifeway introduces first probiotic collagen smoothie with kefir cultures” (Dairy Foods Magazine)