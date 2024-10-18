Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Lay’s kicks off fifth iteration of its Do Us A Flavor contest by relaunching fan favorites
In a nod to Lay’s flavors cooked up by some of the brand’s most devoted fans, Frito-Lay just announced the relaunch of its Lay’s Do Us A Flavor contest. Since debuting in 2012, the competition has run four times, resulting in the release of 14 unique Lay’s varieties including Southern Biscuits & Gravy and Wasabi Ginger. Now, following a seven-year hiatus, Lay’s Do Us A Flavor is once again inviting people to submit their flavor combinations for the chance to see their idea on store shelves in 2025 — and score a $1 million prize. Fans can submit up to 10 flavor ideas per day (through Feb. 21) at DoUsAFlavor.com. To kick off the fifth iteration of the contest, Lay’s will be rereleasing, for a limited time, five “fan-favorite flavors” from previous contests and hosting a social media giveaway through which fans can win combo packs featuring all five varieties.
Temptations cat treat brand releases book series to promote its new Lickable Spoons treats
Mars cat treat brand Temptations has launched a book series meant to “take treat time to the next level,” per a brand announcement. “Tails of Irresistibility: A Collection of Kitterary Classics” features four books penned by “Jasper T. Cat.” Each offers its own feline twist on a classic tale, with such titles as “Furr-ankenstein” and “Romeow & Juliet.” The “snackable two-minute reads” are designed to be enjoyed with Temptations’ new Lickable Spoons treats, as the set includes a fifth hollow book that serves as a storage space for said treats, which come in three flavors: Tasty Chicken and Savory Salmon, Savory Salmon and Tempting Tuna, and Tasty Chicken and Cheesy Cheese. The limited-edition Temptations Lickable Spoons Variety Pack (complete with a scratch pad exterior) retails for $17.88 on the brand’s website.
Stat of the week: 20%
That’s the additional amount of chips that PepsiCo (owner of snack brands such as Lay’s, Tostitos and Doritos) will begin putting in some bags of chips “to claw back customers tired of higher prices with skimpier bags,” CNN Business’ Nathaniel Meyersohn reports. These “bonus” bags, as PepsiCo is calling them, will cost the same as standard bags and be available in select locations. (See more industry and marketing stats in the most recent edition of The Weekly 10.)
Johnnie Walker partners with Perfect Moment on limited-edition skiwear collection inspired by its new Blue Label Ice Chalet
In collaboration with skiwear brand Perfect Moment, Diageo-owned Johnnie Walker just released its limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet, a new blend of whiskies meant to capture “the essence of the luxury après-ski experience,” per a brand statement. Perfect Moment designed the Blue Label Ice Chalet bottle, along with a bottle bag inspired by the “Blue Hour” — “the magical time when skiing is done and turns to socializing” — as well as a capsule skiwear collection. Johnnie Walker Blue Label ambassador, Perfect Moment shareholder and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the brand in a campaign to promote the collection, dubbed Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet x Perfect Moment, which will be showcased at a series of global events starting later this month.
Dorot Gardens unveils brand refresh, new product line and tagline: “Pop. Drop. Done.”
Dorot Gardens, known for its fresh-frozen packages of pre-portioned herbs and garlic, just launched a rebrand that’s “all about simplicity and convenience,” per a brand statement, and is based on its new culinary concept and tagline: “Pop. Drop. Done.” The rebrand includes a new product line, new packaging, a redesigned website and in-store displays, all backed by a campaign that spans digital and print, including ads in national magazines. And in November, the brand will begin offering what it’s calling “Wilt Insurance” — a trade-in program that will allow consumers to swap their wilted herbs for Dorot Farms products.
