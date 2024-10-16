From the share of consumers who’ve purchased items they’ve seen on in-store retail media displays to the growing readership of women’s sports coverage, these are the data points we’re paying attention to right now.

6 in 10

The share of consumers who say they’ve purchased a product showcased in an in-store retail media format (i.e., digital screens, cooler doors or other digital signage), according to a joint report released by Placer.ai and eMarketer. (Read more about the power of in-store retail media in Quad’s new guide: “The retail media network revolution 2.0.”)

55%

The percentage of October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days, as the event was officially dubbed) shoppers who compared Amazon’s prices to those of rivals — including Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club and Costco — before making a purchase, according to a Numerator survey, per Retail Brew.

74%

The share of brand and agency respondents to a recent CreatorIQ survey who report increasing their investment in creator marketing year-over-year, per Social Media Today.

2 53 %

The year-over-year increase in views of women’s sports articles on Yahoo Sports over the last 12 months, according to a spokesperson for the site, per Axios.

1,000

The number of McDonald’s restaurants that Krispy Kreme expects its doughnuts to be available in by the end of this year, with expansion to another 11,000 locations expected by the end of 2026, per Food & Wine.

11

The number of years that Google Ads will limit historical data access to beginning on Nov. 13, as part of its newly updated data-retention policy, per Search Engine Land.

9 in 10

The share of Americans who shop locally at least once a month, while 7 in 10 do so weekly, according to a recent LendingTree survey.

74.5 %

The share of marketers who are either already moving away from last-click attribution or would like to do so, according to a just-released survey conducted by eMarketer in partnership with Snap.

61%

The share of consumers who say that seeing a company’s ads too frequently makes them less likely to want to buy its products or use its services, according to a new survey from AD-ID conducted by The Harris Poll.

$6 billion