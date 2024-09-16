100% ready to buy: A guide to in-store retail media for CPG marketers
How CPGs can leverage in-store retail media to maximize on purchase intent
September 16th, 2024
With the latest focus on in-store retail media, combined with cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches, CPG brands now have ways to connect with consumers that are closer to purchase than ever before. It’s no longer just about reaching them—it’s about engaging with them at the perfect moment.
Interested in how this evolution could impact your brand? Our guide, “The Retail Media Network Revolution 2.0,” covers: