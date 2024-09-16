100% ready to buy: A guide to in-store retail media for CPG marketers

How CPGs can leverage in-store retail media to maximize on purchase intent

September 16th, 2024

Quad uses your information to contact you about relevant content and services. You may unsubscribe at any time. For more information see our privacy policy.

The retail media network revolution 2.0 guide cover

With the latest focus on in-store retail media, combined with cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches, CPG brands now have ways to connect with consumers that are closer to purchase than ever before. It’s no longer just about reaching them—it’s about engaging with them at the perfect moment. 

Interested in how this evolution could impact your brand? Our guide, “The Retail Media Network Revolution 2.0,” covers: 

  • Opportunity audiences for CPG brands

  • Tapping into marketing tactics in the store, when consumers are most prepared to make a purchase

  • Integrating online and in-store behaviors for a seamless shopping experience

  • Elevating beyond basic impulse purchases with in-store retail media