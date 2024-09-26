We’ve reached a pivotal moment in the evolution of retail media networks: Now that the biggest big-box players have spent years proving out the value of monetizing their online audiences, fresh attention is being focused on in-store retail media.

According to Emarketer, U.S. in-store retail media spend is set to hit $1.06 billion by 2028 — rising from a projected $370 million in 2024 (up 31.9% year-over-year) and $540 million (up 46.5% year-over-year) in 2025. Nearly tripling spend in the space of four years is undeniably impressive, but given that the overall retail media market is projected to top $100 billion by 2027, there’s obviously a lot more upside for in-store’s share of the pie.

As Emarketer’s Meaghan Yuen puts it, “Almost all (99.3%) of retail media ad dollars will be put toward digital channels this year, per our March 2024 forecast. … However, the majority of retail sales (83.7% this year) will occur in brick-and-mortar stores, highlighting an opportunity for retailers to integrate more digital media into their customers’ in-store buying journey.”