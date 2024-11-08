Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Duracell introduces “ Duracell Scientist” spokes character in its “Built Different” holiday campaign



HI-CHEW partners with Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt for limited-time Key Lime Pie flavor



Coca-Cola relaunches Mexican beverage brand Barrilitos

Pillsbury expands its Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf line with limited-edition festive flavors