Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.
Duracell introduces “Duracell Scientist” spokescharacter in its “Built Different” holiday campaign
Duracell just launched “Built Different,” a holiday campaign that touts the brand’s “Power Boost” formula (a blend of nickel and lithium) that’s designed to “make all new toys and devices ‘work on Christmas morning,’” MediaPost’s Les Luchter reports. With the campaign, Duracell introduces a spokesperson/spokescharacter called the Duracell Scientist — “a buff, super-strong guy with eyeglasses who can lift heavily laden shopping carts with one hand,” Luchter writes. The campaign is running across TV, streaming, online video, audio and social.
More CPG campaigns:
HI-CHEW partners with Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt for limited-time Key Lime Pie flavor
HI-CHEW just announced a new collaboration with Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, a national frozen yogurt franchise, on a new “sweet and tangy” flavor: HI-CHEW Key Lime Pie. The limited-edition frozen yogurt merges the candy brand’s key lime pie flavor from its HI-CHEW Dessert Mix — an assortment of HI-CHEW candies launched earlier this year — with Menchie’s frozen yogurt for a “refreshing twist” that’s free from high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or flavors. The HI-CHEW Key Lime Pie flavor is available at select Menchie’s stores nationwide through the end of the month.
Previously: “HI-CHEW launches ‘Save a (Chocolate) Bunny’ campaign,” from the March 22 edition of this column.
More brand collabs:
- “Kahlúa partners with Cardi B’s Whipshots” (The Spirits Business)
Coca-Cola relaunches Mexican beverage brand Barrilitos
The Coca-Cola Company just announced a regional relaunch of the Mexican soft drink brand Barrilitos “to connect with the new generation of Latino consumers,” per a brand statement. Debuting in Monterrey, Mexico, in 1938, Barrilitos was acquired by Coca-Cola in 2008 but was later discontinued, Food Dive’s Christopher Doering reports. Beginning with California and Texas, Coca-Cola is relaunching Barrilitos in the U.S. with a new identity and formula, and four fruit flavors: Mandarina (mandarin), Manzana (apple), Piña (pineapple) and Ponche de Frutas (fruit punch).
Previously: “The Coca-Cola Company discontinues Coca-Cola Spiced as it prepares to launch a new Coke flavor in 2025,” from the Sept. 27 edition of this column.
See also: “REDCON1 relaunches popular ’80s energy drink Jolt Cola with a twist,” from the Nov. 1 edition of this column.
More CPG product launches:
- “Nestlé Introduces Soluble Nescafé Coffee” (Food Engineering)
- “CeraVe Debuts Its First Haircare Products” (Beauty Packaging)
- “Yum Boujee Marshmallow 81 Blends Sweet Strawberry & Sugary Warmth” (Trend Hunter)
Pillsbury expands its Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf line with limited-edition festive flavors
Pillsbury just announced the expansion of its Funfetti brand’s The Elf on the Shelf baking products, with six limited-edition mixes and frostings. The new Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf line includes cake, cookie and brownie mixes and three frosting varieties, in a range of new festive flavors, including Peppermint Vanilla and Hot Cocoa, which are available at select retailers nationwide through December. Other products in the line, such as Marshmallow Swirl Fudge Brownie Mix and Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix, are available exclusively at Walmart. To help promote the entire Funfetti The Elf on the Shelf line, Pillsbury created an online resource with recipe inspiration, activities and baking tips here.
More flavor-focused launches:
Johnnie Walker owner Diageo launches AI-enabled whisky tasting experience
The blenders of Johnnie Walker whisky are leaning into artificial intelligence (AI) to create a new whisky tasting experience. Read more about the initiative in this week’s edition of The Week in Data Marketing, MarTech and AI.
Previously:
- “Johnnie Walker partners with Perfect Moment on limited-edition skiwear collection inspired by its new Blue Label Ice Chalet,” from the Oct. 18 edition of this column.
- “Johnnie Walker uses AI to create personalized packaging,” from the July 26 edition of this column.