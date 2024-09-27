Welcome to The Week in Consumer Packaged Goods, a weekly roundup for marketers from Quad Insights that covers the latest must-know news surrounding the CPG space.

Sour Patch Kids’ new campaign helps Gen Z decipher cryptic office emails

The Coca-Cola Company discontinues Coca-Cola Spiced as it prepares to launch a new Coke flavor in 2025

The Coca-Cola Company just announced its decision to discontinue one of its latest flavor innovations, Food Dive’s Christopher Doering reports. Launched in February, Coca-Cola Spiced featured raspberry and other natural flavors and was intended to be a permanent offering — its first in over three years. As Doering notes, the new flavor “was an attempt by the beverage manufacturer to respond to growing consumer interest, especially among younger individuals, for spicier foods and beverages.” While the brand didn’t cite a specific reason for axing the product, it noted that it’s making plans for a new Coke flavor in 2025.

Hellmann’s supports underdog football fans with “ mayot ivation ” RV tour

Starting this Sunday, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise will hit the road to share some “mayotivation” with football fans who need it most: those of underdog teams, per a brand announcement. For the next four Sundays, the Hellmann’s tailgating-inspired RV “will roam the home city of one of the week’s underdog teams,” stopping along the way to reward fans who are proudly supporting their local team with “game-day food spreads,” merchandise and other items to help keep them “mayotivated.” Kicking off Sept. 29 in Jacksonville, Florida — with Hellmann’s new mascot Manny Mayo along for the ride — the RV tour will also include stops on Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, which the brand will announce on its Instagram page. The activation piggybacks off the Unilever brand’s partnership with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis on its “Mayotivations” campaign and the launch of “the world’s first parfum de mayonnaise.” More brand activations and initiatives: “Whoa! Listerine Recommits To Dental Diversity Initiative” (MediaPost)

“Pernod Ricard wants to make drinking environments safer” (Brand Innovators)

Quote of the week:

“There’s no better feeling than beating your rivals, and then being able to trash talk your friends who are fans of those rivals. We thought that aligned perfectly with what our core mission is [at] Fireball, to really inject fun and a little bit of mischief into every experience.”

—Danny Suich, Global Brand Manager for whisky brand Fireball, speaking with Marketing Brew’s Alyssa Meyers about the brand’s new “Ignite Your Rivalry” campaign.

ColourPop partners with Netflix on limited-edition “Stranger Things” makeup collection